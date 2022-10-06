ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Northern Michigan experiences its first snowflakes of the season

GAYLORD, Mich. — The official first day of winter is 75 days away, and Northern Michigan already experienced its first snow fall Friday. The National Weather Service center in Gaylord, three and half hours away from Kalamazoo, observed the first flakes just before 8 a.m., according to their Twitter account.
GAYLORD, Mich.
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County

NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
NOVI, Mich
Gas prices increase after oil cartel reduces production

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A price hike at the pump was ignited after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced they are going to reduce oil production. Gas Buddy said prices here in Michigan were already higher than the national average because of regional refinery issues. This means that until...
MICHIGAN
Bundle up for Friday night football

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday look for widely scattered lake effect showers. Most of the rain will fall Friday morning. The rain will not be consistent across northern Michigan, that's the nature of lake effect. Throughout the day Friday the rain will end and the clouds will break. Temperatures stay...
ENVIRONMENT

