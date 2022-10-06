Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Northern Michigan experiences its first snowflakes of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. — The official first day of winter is 75 days away, and Northern Michigan already experienced its first snow fall Friday. The National Weather Service center in Gaylord, three and half hours away from Kalamazoo, observed the first flakes just before 8 a.m., according to their Twitter account.
UpNorthLive.com
It's corn harvest time; farmers say the yields are up but so are the prices
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's corn harvest time across northern Michigan. The corn crop on Harris Family Farm is seeing the effects of the cold weather. Farmers knew going into this year everything was going to cost more from fuel to fertilizer and employees on the farm. To turn...
UpNorthLive.com
State of Michigan suspends license of Carvana in Oakland County
NOVI, Mich - The Michigan Department of State suspended the license of used car retailer Carvana. The license of the Carvana dealership owned by Paul W. Breaux located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi has been suspended for several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, which were discovered during an investigation by the Secretary of State after multiple no-title complaints from consumers,
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan Secretary of State says November election is facing threats of disruption
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Secretary of State Office has seen an escalation in threats to election officials so extreme that it's now facing threats to disrupt November's midterm election, according to SOS Jocelyn Benson. The rise and escalation of misinformation has made the department aware of plans to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Gas prices increase after oil cartel reduces production
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A price hike at the pump was ignited after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced they are going to reduce oil production. Gas Buddy said prices here in Michigan were already higher than the national average because of regional refinery issues. This means that until...
UpNorthLive.com
EXCLUSIVE: Messiah's Law case to be recharged; 3-year-old killed in drive by shooting
FLINT, Mich. - A 3-year-old boy killed in a drive-by shooting in October of 2020. That murder led to the creation of a bill called messiah's law, which is currently going through the state legislature. Messiah‘s family have been waiting for some sort of justice to be served for nearly...
UpNorthLive.com
Bundle up for Friday night football
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Friday look for widely scattered lake effect showers. Most of the rain will fall Friday morning. The rain will not be consistent across northern Michigan, that's the nature of lake effect. Throughout the day Friday the rain will end and the clouds will break. Temperatures stay...
Comments / 0