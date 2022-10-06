ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Still out to cement late teammate’s legacy at UK

Once Valerie Still found out that former University of Kentucky teammate Lisa Collins had died earlier this year at age 59, she knew she wanted to do something special for Collins’ legacy. Still is UK’s all-time leading scorer with 2,763 points points and was part of the UK Alumni...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
MORNING VIEW, KY
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
WHAS 11

Sheron starts at QB for No. 13 Kentucky for injured Levis

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kaiya Sheron started at quarterback for No. 13 Kentucky in Saturday night’s Southeastern Conference game against South Carolina, replacing injured senior Will Levis. Levis entered Kroger Field with a boot on his left foot and did not participate in pregame warmups. Wildcats coach Mark Stoops...
LEXINGTON, KY
High School Football PRO

Georgetown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Corbin High School football team will have a game with Scott County High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GEORGETOWN, KY
WHAS 11

South Carolina shuts down No. 13 Kentucky 24-14

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Spencer Rattler overcame two early turnovers and threw the go-ahead touchdown pass in the third quarter, Jalen Brooks ran for an insurance score midway through the fourth and South Carolina scored 17 unanswered points to beat No. 13 Kentucky 24-14 on Saturday night for its third consecutive victory.
LEXINGTON, KY
Tequila
Nelson County News-Sentinel

Adam Gossom Nelson County School Board Candidate Refused To Attend Debate

Nelson County School Board Debate District 1NCAFPAC. October 8, 2022 (Bardstown, KY) The Nelson County America First PAC has conducted 7 debates so far this election cycle with 15 candidates attending. Only one candidate sent out a press release stating he would refuse to attend. Adam Gossom a political newcomer and newcomer to Nelson County stated that the debate would be biased against him. Gossom is running against Nelson County native David Norman in District 1. In a bizarre press release that some believed to be written in coordination with Ashley Hollingshead (District 4 Candidate) he alleged bias.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Non-profit truck involved in rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - Part of a highway in Scott County was closed after a rollover accident Saturday afternoon. Sections of I-75 South near mile marker 123 were closed because of the incident. The truck involved belonged to a non-profit organization, Jesus Feeds Kentucky. Founder Michael Young was in...
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Green alert canceled for Franklin County veteran

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – James E. Trainer has been located. Officials in Franklin County have issued a Green Alert (Air Force veteran at risk) for a man who has been missing since Thursday. James E. Trainer, 38, is described as a white male with short brown hair...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
beckersspine.com

Bluegrass Orthopaedics adds 4 new physicians

Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics has added four new physicians to its team across six different clinic locations, according to a press release from the practice. Victor Marwin, MD, is a hand and upper extremity specialist who completed his orthopedic surgery and hand and upper extremity residencies at Jacobs School of Medicine State University of New York in Buffalo.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: one driver pronounced dead after crash from September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a driver in a collision at the end of September. The accident happened at Harrodsburg Road and Burbank Drive on September 29th. Four people were taken to the hospital after the crash. One patient, who...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 airlifted to hospital after Carroll County crash on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were airlifted to the hospital after an accident involving two semi trucks on Interstate 71 in Carroll County. KSP Troopers were called to the accident around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near the 44 mile marker on I-71 in Carroll County. Police believe a 2009 Freightliner...
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Freeze Threat This Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another fantastic fall day taking shape across the region as our overall weather pattern threatens to turn unseasonably cold in the coming days. This brings the chance for a freeze in here over the weekend with a colder blast lurking later next week. It’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Deadly poultry virus found in Fayette Co. flock, officials say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of birds in Fayette County, according to federal and state authorities. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marion County

LEBANON, Ky. (KT) – A two-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on U.S. 68 in Marion County has claimed three lives, according to Kentucky State Police at Post 15 in Columbia. The KSP says shortly before 11:00, Central Time, Matthew Brady, 32, of Lebanon, was traveling west on US...
MARION COUNTY, KY

