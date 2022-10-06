Read full article on original website
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off held in Nulu for annual culinary competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday. Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
