Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Las Vegas strip stabbing suspect was caught on LA news camera two days before attack: 'asking for help'
Yoni Barrios, the man accused of fatally stabbing two women and injuring six others on the Las Vegas strip, was caught on a news camera in Los Angeles two days before attack.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
One dead, five others stabbed on Las Vegas Strip: police
A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing at least six people in front of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one of the six victims died, and the others were being transported to local hospitals. The incident...
Las Vegas Strip deadly stabbing suspect identified
The Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect believed to be responsible for fatally stabbing two people outside the Wynn Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard Thursday.
Body cam shows police confrontation with armed man in North Las Vegas
Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTNV shows the fatal confrontation between a North Las Vegas police officer and a man armed with a rifle in late September.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect previously lived in LA, report shows
Yoni Barrios is now facing murder charges after two people were killed and six others were injured when he attacked them with a large kitchen knife in a series of stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip.
Man shot and killed during Las Vegas drug altercation
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Rancho Drive after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
LVMPD: Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Las Vegas shooting: Former officer reflects on 5 years since 58 people shot dead at country festival
A retired Las Vegas police officer reflects on the heroism displayed during the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting into the Route 91 Harvest Festival that left a total of 60 people dead.
Tom Kim joins Tiger Woods in elite company with Shriners Children’s Open victory
Tom Kim won the he Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas by three shots, becoming the first player since Tiger Woods to win two PGA Tour events before 21.
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after route-running gaffe ends game
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams was clearly frustrated after Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A bad route-running gaffe led to him taking it out on an unsuspecting person.
Travis Kelce's four touchdowns help Chiefs secure comeback win over Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat their division rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, thanks to Travis Kelce's four touchdown catches.
