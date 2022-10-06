ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead, five others stabbed on Las Vegas Strip: police

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing at least six people in front of a casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one of the six victims died, and the others were being transported to local hospitals. The incident...
Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — One of the victims of Thursday’s deadly stabbings in Las Vegas was Spokane native Maris Jordan. Jordan, whose maiden name was DiGiovanni, was one of two people killed. Six others were injured; three of those people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police.
