Rome, GA

City continues to work through the idea of forming a youth leadership council

By dcrowder, David Crowder
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 3 days ago
Kelley Parker, assistant to the city manager, presents research into a City of Rome Youth Council during Thursday’s general administration committee meeting David Crowder

At this point the ongoing discussions regarding the formation of a City of Rome Youth Council are still in the works, with a number of issues that need to be worked out.

The city’s general administration committee heard some possible options during a called meeting on Thursday.

Kelley Parker, who is the assistant to the city manager, started researching youth councils in other areas after Commissioner Elaina Beeman expressed a desire to put together a program for the youth of the city.

Parker came back with a plan. The mission would be to broaden the scope of youth leadership through volunteerism, services and initiatives that are directed toward allowing young people’s input into local issues, identifying youth issues, and participating in the development of positive solutions.

She told committee members that the Georgia Municipal Association stresses a strong foundation for a youth council.

“You have to provide an opportunity for youth who have a desire to be involved,” Beeman said.

Applicants would have to attend a public or private school, or be home-schooled in the City of Rome, and would have to apply as an 11th grade student with a GPA of 2.25 or better.

According to the preliminary timeline, applications would begin in August 2023 with the youth council’s first meeting in January of 2024.

However, there are still some issues that need to be worked out regarding liabilities involving transportation to and from conferences, overnight stays, and standards for chaperones, as well as the budget, which is estimated at between $10,000 and $12,000 if there are 10 council members.

“The money is the least of my worries,” said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. “What gives me heartburn is the liability you have when dealing with kids.”

Rich added he is also concerned about staffing.

“We are a first-class city that does a lot of first-class services,” he said. “Every employee around this table has a full-time job, and this is in none of our job descriptions. So, how am I going to find the people?”

Commissioner Beeman suggested partnering with businesses and other organizations. The city could also seek involvement from the Rome City School System.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Jamie Doss said he remained unclear about the purpose of the youth council.

“Are we trying to identity leadership or are we trying to keep kids from falling through the cracks?” he asked.

“Both,” Commissioner Bill Collins answered.

The committee has agreed to discuss the youth council in more detail during the Rome City Commission retreat that is coming up Nov. 18.

Rome, GA
