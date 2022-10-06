ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

Did Werewolf by Night just set up the Midnight Sons?

Does Werewolf by Night set up the Midnight Sons? Michael Giacchino has brought monster movies into the MCU. More than just an MCU movie with some influences from Hammer and Universal, Werewolf by Night has full on terror and gore, and it’s all the better for it. By being...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Vin Diesel says Groot is getting his own Marvel Planet X movie

Vin Diesel says that Marvel wants to give Groot his own solo MCU movie, and they want it to be about Planet X. Vin Diesel, who is best known for his work on the Fast and Furious movies, also provides the voice work for Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as other movies in which he appears.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Wonder Woman 3 just got a huge update

Wonder Woman 3 just got a massive update, shared by the DC movie director Patty Jenkins. Jenkins is the director of the two new Wonder Woman movies. The first Wonder Woman movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, was met with huge critical acclaim and was a box-office hit. It was praised for its depiction of World War One, and for its inspiring optimism.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Radcliffe hopes one specific person likes his Weird Al movie

Since leaving the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe has enjoyed a weirdly wonderful career full of fascinating projects. His latest, the Weird Al biopic, looks totally wild, and Radcliffe hopes it gets the approval of one person in particular when it hits our screens. The British actor may be best...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Werewolf by Night: what is the Bloodstone?

What is the Bloodstone? Werewolf by Night, the new horror movie special based in the MCU directed by Michael Giacchino, brings in a whole new aesthetic and setting for the franchise. Borrowing from classic Universal monster movies, we follow a selection of hunters who wanted to be the next wielders off the mysterious Bloodstone, currently held by one Ulysses Bloodstone.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Who centenary special release date confirmed in finale trailer

The release date for Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor has been confirmed. Whittaker’s last episode in the sci-fi series, titled The Power of the Doctor, is known as the Doctor Who centenary special as its release coincides with the celebration of the BBC’s 100th anniversary.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Richard Linklater’s latest movie has been banned from the Oscars

Richard Linklater’s latest movie Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood, has been banned from being selected in the Best Animated Feature Film category in the upcoming Academy Awards. Linklater, who is best known as the director of Boyhood, and the ‘Before’ Trilogy, released the semi-autobiographical movie to the streaming service Netflix earlier in the year.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Hellraiser (2022) ending explained

Well, Hellraiser fans have been eagerly awaiting 2022’s entry in the long-running franchise and are hoping it’s a return to form for a horror movie series that has had its ups and downs. David Bruckner’s new movie, out now on Hulu, has a reimagined version of Pinhead, played by Jamie Clayton.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Werewolf by Night director doesn’t know how it fits into wider MCU

Werewolf by Night’s director, Michael Giacchino, isn’t entirely sure how the TV special fits into the MCU’s wider timeline. Werewolf by Night, which is available to watch now on streaming service Disney Plus, is the latest release from the MCU. Fresh out of its release, critics have...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing explained

Who is Man-Thing? Marvel Studios has been very kind and given us all an early Halloween treat, Werewolf by Night. Based on the comic book of the same name, the Marvel series (Editor: technically, it’s a one-off special) tells the story of Jack Russell, a monster hunter afflicted with a terrible curse.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Black Panther stars suggest fans haven’t guessed who the new hero is

After the death of Chadwick Boseman, the MCU had some pretty big boots to fill as it looked to find a new bearer of the Black Panther crown. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, many fans think they’ve figured out who will take on the mantle, but the stars of the MCU Phase 4 movie have hinted it may not be that simple.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Ayer cut of Suicide Squad exists, and a fan has seen it

The #ReleaseTheAyerCut movement has just had a new boost, after David Ayer confirmed that he has shown his cut of Suicide Squad to a fan. Ayer is the director of the 2016 anti-hero superhero movie Suicide Squad. Suicide Squad had a strong box-office performance, but is now regarded as one...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Mila Kunis asked Family Guy writers to give Meg a makeover

Mila Kunis is probably better known for showing her face on screen in various comedy movies and ‘90s TV shows, but she is also the voice of Family Guy character Meg Griffin. The actor has been speaking about the role recently, and revealed she did ask for her cartoon character to get a makeover once.
TV SHOWS
thedigitalfix.com

You can now watch Michael Myers dance to an iconic Lady Gaga track

Who are the most terrifying, recognisable villains in horror movie history? Freddy Krueger, The Babadook, the Xenomorph, Dracula, and plenty of others are all up there. But, it’s perhaps Michael Myers, with his blue overalls and flayed William Shatner mask who is the most creepy of all. The character...
THEATER & DANCE
thedigitalfix.com

Christian Bale earned less than the makeup artists for American Psycho

Christian Bale’s performance makes American Psycho one of the best movies ever made. He’s just so threatening, and captures Patrick Bateman’s pretentiousness perfectly. It was a struggle to get made with him in the role, to the point he took the smallest paycheck possible. “Nobody wanted me...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Fall of the House of Usher release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Fall of the House of Usher release date? One of the biggest names in modern horror, Mike Flanagan, is returning to streaming service Netflix with yet another horror series for his ever growing Flanaverse. This time, his series will be an adaptation from one of the most influential horror writers of all time: Edgar Allan Poe.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

What is the Flanaverse: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix project explained

What is the Flanaverse? If you’re a fan of horror, you probably know the name Mike Flanagan. Flanagan is the man behind Doctor Sleep, which is the sequel to one of the best movies ever made, The Shining. He’s also known for his original works, and is the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, in addition to Midnight Mass.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Andor filming locations: Where is Andor filmed?

Where is Andor filmed? Andor, the new Star Wars series, is nearly at the end of its first season. The sci-fi series has been praised for lots of reasons, including its gritty and grounded tone, its direction, its score, the performances of its cast, and its visuals. Put simply, the...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The scariest Doctor Who episodes from the revival era

What are the scariest Doctor Who episodes from the revival era? Ever since it began, Doctor Who has always had one eye on horror. The long-running sci-fi series has been spooking kids out for six decades, and since its revival in the early 2000s, the TV series has only gotten scarier.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Guillermo del Toro would sacrifice himself for Martin Scorsese

In response to criticism of fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro has offered to sacrifice years of his own life, in exchange for letting Scorsese live longer. We’re not even joking. Del Toro made the offer after reading an article filled with criticism of Scorsese, the director behind...
CELEBRITIES

