Read full article on original website
Related
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
KCRG.com
Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning
One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
KCRG.com
Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
iheart.com
Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City
(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
KCJJ
Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks
A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCJJ
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
Daily Iowan
Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge
Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
KCJJ
Williamsburg firefighters battle late night blaze
Williamsburg firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to a news release on the Williamsburg Fire Department Facebook page, 17 firefighters and five trucks responded to a structure fire at 550 Hawkeye Drive just after 11pm. Arriving firefighters report seeing a single-wide mobile...
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
tamatoledonews.com
Toledo is ready for demo day
On Oct. 3, the Toledo City Council approved Resolution 2022-36 to award the contract for the Iowa Juvenile Home environment restoration and demolition project. Toledo Mayor Brian Sokol is ready to get the ball rolling. “We’ve been working on [the demolition project] with the state for the last 24 months,...
Goodbye Message From Cedar Rapids Business Is Actually Good News
A couple of weeks ago I shared the unfortunate news of the impending closure of a Cedar Rapids business. That closure now has a date, but there's more to the story. It was Tuesday, September 20 when the owner of a popular bakery revealed that his business was for sale.
Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
KCJJ
Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man
A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City police respond to death of unidentified person who fell from downtown structure
This is a developing story. Check back for details. Iowa City police responded to a call on Saturday night at E. Burlington Street and S. Linn Street in Iowa City regarding the death of an individual who fell off of a structure. The cause and manner of death have not...
KCJJ
Iowa City Police investigating death of individual who appears to have fallen from downtown structure
Iowa City Police are investigating the death of an individual who appears to have fallen from the Dubuque Street parking ramp late Saturday night. The Daily Iowan reports police were dispatched just before midnight to East Burlington Street at South Linn Street at 11:55pm. CPR was initiated. The individual was...
Comments / 0