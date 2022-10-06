ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Liberty, IA

Local 4 WHBF

Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport

One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Crews battling fire on Coralville strip, 17 residents displaced

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the Coralville strip on Saturday night. The fire appeared to have originated in the building that houses A-1 Uniforms and other commercial spaces, along with apartments on the top floor. The building is located in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
98.1 KHAK

Busy Cedar Rapids Intersection CLOSED Until Monday Morning

One of the busiest intersections in the city of Cedar Rapids is closed through the weekend due to an ongoing road construction project in the area. For anyone who travels regularly down Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids, you know that for the past several months, the intersection at C Avenue has been, well, a mess. But now, the entire intersection is officially closed. CBS2 reports that construction has shut the busy intersection down and it isn't expected to reopen until Monday. That is more than likely going to be a nightmare for commuters, especially anyone who works along that stretch of roadway. I'm looking at you Collins Aerospace.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Two killed in collision between UTV, pickup truck in Benton County

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash involving two vehicles in eastern Benton County on Saturday led to two deaths, according to officials. At around 4:04 p.m, the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of the crash in the 2800 block of 61st Street Lane, located east of Vinton. Troopers believe that a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 and a 2013 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle were traveling eastbound near the corner of 28th Avenue Drive. The pickup, according to troopers, attempted to execute a pass of the UTV, with the UTV then trying to make a left turn in front of the truck. As a result, troopers said the truck struck the all-terrain vehicle.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Investigation Underway After Reported Dog Bite in Iowa City

(Iowa City, IA) -- An investigation is underway after a person reported being bitten by a dog in Iowa City. Reports say the person was bitten Wednesday at the intersection of South Governor and East Burlington. The victim said the dog was medium sized and possibly a hunting breed. Iowa City Animal Services is trying to identify the dog and contact its owner.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville woman accused of cashing thousands in bad checks

A Coralville woman has been arrested after it was discovered she cashed thousands of dollars’ worth of bad checks last November. Between the 10th and 15th of that month, 34-year-old Tasheanna McConnell of Holiday Road allegedly deposited three bad checks totaling $22,000 into her Midwest Bank One account. She then reportedly went to various retail stores and spent the money. McConnell also transferred some of the money into her Apple Cash and Cash App accounts.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Featured Photos: Semi-truck stuck on Iowa Avenue bridge

Around 1 p.m., a semi-truck got stuck on the the Iowa Avenue Bridge in Iowa City on Wednesday. After realizing the truck was too big to go under the bridge further down Iowa Avenue, the driver attempted to turn around but got lodged between the barriers of the Iowa Avenue bridge.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg firefighters battle late night blaze

Williamsburg firefighters battled a mobile home fire late Thursday night and early Friday morning. According to a news release on the Williamsburg Fire Department Facebook page, 17 firefighters and five trucks responded to a structure fire at 550 Hawkeye Drive just after 11pm. Arriving firefighters report seeing a single-wide mobile...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
tamatoledonews.com

Toledo is ready for demo day

On Oct. 3, the Toledo City Council approved Resolution 2022-36 to award the contract for the Iowa Juvenile Home environment restoration and demolition project. Toledo Mayor Brian Sokol is ready to get the ball rolling. “We’ve been working on [the demolition project] with the state for the last 24 months,...
TOLEDO, IA
KWQC

Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Domestic incident leads to arrest of Cedar Rapids man

A domestic incident in Lone Tree has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids man on assault charges. The incident occurred around 7:50 am in the 6000 block of River Junction Road and involved 40-year-old Aaron Sullivan of Staub Court Northeast. He was taking his intimate partner to their shared residence there during an argument. The victim stated that they tried to leave the vehicle while it was moving, but Sullivan wouldn’t allow it. Once the vehicle was stopped, the victim got out, followed by Sullivan.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

