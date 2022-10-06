Read full article on original website
Missouri study: 82% of farmstead income is earned outside the farm
(The Center Square) – Research shows more farmers aren’t relying on the harvest to make ends meet, and the trend is changing the economic distance between rural and urban communities. “I don’t want to paint this as challenge for agriculture,” Alan Spell, an assistant extension professor at the...
When it rains: How the Mississippi River Basin is handling increased rainfall, flooding
When it Rains is a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an independent reporting network based at MU, in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation. After floods hammered St. Louis and eastern Kentucky this...
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what circumstances they would permit abortion, if at all.
