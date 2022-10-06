ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Harry, Elizabeth Hurley, & More Sue Daily Mail Publisher in Jaw-Dropping Lawsuit

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4jyy_0iOxX3PL00
Prince Harry, Elizabeth Hurley Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection, Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are no strangers when it comes to suing the UK tabloids, but Thursday’s revelation was a jaw-dropper. The Duke of Sussex, along with Elizabeth Hurley, Elton John and husband David Furnish, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence have all filed a legal claim against the Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mail portfolio of newspapers.

The allegations are serious, too — they involve claims of phone tapping and invasion of privacy. “These individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers,” the Hamlins law firm said in an official statement to BBC. The A-list celebrities probably feel violated because the claims are utterly shocking.

“The hiring of private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes,” “the commissioning of individuals to surreptitiously listen into and record people’s live, private telephone calls whilst they were taking place,” and “the payment of police officials, with corrupt links to private investigators, for inside, sensitive information,” the allegations read, “The impersonation of individuals to obtain medical information from private hospitals, clinics, and treatment centres by deception, and “the accessing of bank accounts, credit histories and financial transactions through illicit means and manipulation.”

Associated Newspapers lashed back to Variety in a statement, “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.” Calling them “unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims — based on no credible evidence,” the publisher thinks it’s retribution for other cases the claimants have pursued in the past. This will be Harry’s third lawsuit against them, and he and Meghan have been successful — so these allegations likely have strong merit based on the royal duo’s history with them.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Hurley
Person
Sadie Frost
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
David Furnish
Person
Elton John
SheKnows

Janet & Paris Jackson's Rare Side-By-Side Photo Has Us Wishing For More Family Moments Between the Two

Auntie and niece duo Janet and Paris Jackson shook the internet with an extremely rare photo of the two sitting side-by-side at a busy Paris Fashion Week event. The picture, posted by Janet, was sweetly captioned by the iconic singer. She wrote, “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson” alongside three sparkling heart emojis. Paris dropped a heart in the comments in response to her aunt’s show of affection. The fashionable family members were photographed on a zebra print couch, Paris wearing a stoic expression and Janet smiling for the camera. The elder Jackson wore a masculine chic look comprised of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Lawsuits#Daily Mail#Uk#The Associated Newspapers
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Former Staffers Reportedly Had a Disturbing Nickname for Themselves — & A Super Harsh One for Meghan

Even if you’ve just gotten into the British royal family’s inner workings and drama, you know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t on the best terms with the rest of the family. It seems like every other day, we’re learning about a new detail of their rift with the royal family and how the royal family may be taking extreme measures to cut ties with them ahead of Harry’s memoir release.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
SheKnows

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Reportedly ‘Panicked’ Over Release of Their Intimate Docuseries & Asking For Significant Edits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back at work in the US, but there are a few projects they are reportedly trying to put on the back burner. First, there’s his possibly delayed memoir, which he hopes to release next year in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and now, the couple is apparently getting cold feet when it comes to their Netflix docuseries.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Insecurity & Uncertainty! Bombshell Book Reveals Prince Harry's Shocking Past Feelings About His Nephew Prince George

Spilling secrets! A new book has several bombshell revelations about Prince Harry, including a past filled with insecurity and uncertainty about his position in the royal family before getting married to Meghan Markle.The book titled Extracts of Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low — published by Headline Books — states that the Duke of Sussex, 38, tamed a "long-held" fear about becoming an "also-ran" (meaning one who loses a contest), fearing he'd be pushed out of the limelight as his nephew Prince George, now 9, grew up. THE ‘WARM’ WELCOME ‘FELL FLAT’: MEGHAN MARKLE WAS ‘UNRESPONSIVE’ TO...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Page Six

Queen was ‘exhausted’ by ‘turmoil’ caused by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: book

The Queen was “hurt” and “exhausted’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit royal life and the ensuing drama they caused. The late monarch — who died at age 96 on Sept. 8 — reportedly confided to a friend that “she was exhausted by the turmoil of their decision,” writes royal scribe, Katie Nicholl in her upcoming book, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown,” via Vanity Fair.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Meghan Markle's Palace 'Team Was Aghast' Over Her Tabloid Lawsuit—Book

Meghan Markle's decision to sue a U.K. tabloid left palace staff "aghast" at what they saw as a "colossal mistake," according to a new royal biography. The Duchess of Sussex was advised against bringing the privacy and copyright claim against The Mail on Sunday after it published a letter she sent her father Thomas Markle, according to Courtiers.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Reveals the Secret Behind Her 'Dream Come True' Marriage to Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder prefer to keep a low-profile when it comes to their Hollywood marriage. However, now that the 54-year-old actress is promoting her latest film, Ticket to Paradise, fans are getting an inside look at what makes their 20-year union so strong. Calling her marriage and family, which includes twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry, 15, her “dream come true,” Roberts is sharing with Janey Pauley on this weekend’s episode of CBS Sunday Morning, via People, why her off-screen life is so valuable to her compared to her Hollywood career. “The life that I’ve built with...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

71K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy