Aviation International News
Alliance Aviation Group Rebrands Its Companies
Alliance Aviation Group and its companies—Wing Aviation Group, Wing Maintenance, Encore Plane Parts, and NXT Jet—will all operate under the Fly Alliance brand, the Orlando, Florida-based aircraft management, sales, charter, and maintenance company announced today. The Part 135 and 145 company said that by bringing its operations under...
Aviation International News
Police Helicopter Crash Stumps NTSB
The fatal 2020 crash of a Houston Police MD Helicopters MD530E has stumped NTSB investigators. In its final report on the accident issued this week, the Board found the probable cause to be “an uncommanded right yaw that occurred for reasons that could not be determined based on the available evidence, which resulted in a loss [of] control.”
