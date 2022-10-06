Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Macungie OKs warehouse proposal
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- The Upper Macungie Township Board of Supervisors granted preliminary/final land development plan approval for a proposed warehouse Thursday night. Offered as the Millipore Sigma Distribution Center, the project calls for a 154,000-square foot warehouse at 7034 Ambassador Drive, directly next door to the company's current operations at 6950 Ambassador Drive. The proposed building would be similar to the current facility, except it will be modernized and contain enhanced safety features.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mirror worth $400 was brought to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley had its own version of "Antiques Road Show" on Saturday. Five professional appraisers came to the Lehigh Valley Antique Treasure Show outside the Moravian Museum of Bethlehem. They were appraising a number of items that folks brought with them from their homes, like vases,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring police seek ID of burglar in jewelry theft
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Spring Township police are seeking the public's help in identifying a burglar. The burglary happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Gold Court. The burglar's picture was captured as he was entering the residence. Upon the victim's return that evening, she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Plenty of sunshine continues into the new week as temperatures return to near 70 degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and rather cold again; some patchy frost is also possible again. Low: 38. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon. High: 66. Sunday started with our coldest temperatures of the fall season so far as many locations saw lows in the low to mid 30s. With the clear sky and light wind we had overnight, it was also a great setup to produce widespread frost, and the first frost of the season for that matter, in many locations certainly from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west. After the cold start, we were treated to an abundance of sunshine throughout Sunday with a bit less wind compared to Saturday and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures (although still below average highs in the upper 60s) in the lower 60s. We'll keep the sunshine a fixture in the forecast through the first half of the new week as 70-degree warmth also looks to make a return by the middle of the week. A vigorous cold front will bring our next chance of rain sometime later Thursday into Thursday night. That will be followed by another shot of chilly air for at least Friday into Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Body found in Pocono Creek
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man's body was found in the Pocono Creek Friday morning. The Stroud Area Regional Police Department said officers were sent around 9:15 a.m. to the area of Tanite Road in Stroud Township for the report of a fisherman discovering what he believed to be a dead body in the creek.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hit and run with injuries in Lower Saucon Twp.
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- On Saturday, October 08, 2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m., Lower Saucon Township Police were called to the 1800 block of Leithsville Rd (Rt. 412) near the Giant Food Store for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers were informed that a dark colored...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hit and run in Lower Sauce Twp
Hit and run with injuries in Lower Saucon Twp. Police are seeking information on the driver or vehicle involved in the hit and run.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man killed in motorcycle crash in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- We've learned the identity of the person who was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Lehigh County. The coroner's office says 63-year-old Edward Senick died around 8:30 p.m. on Seidersville Road in Salisbury Township. Authorities say Senick lost control of the motorcycle he was...
Comments / 0