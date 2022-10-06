TONIGHT: Mainly clear and rather cold again; some patchy frost is also possible again. Low: 38. MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon. High: 66. Sunday started with our coldest temperatures of the fall season so far as many locations saw lows in the low to mid 30s. With the clear sky and light wind we had overnight, it was also a great setup to produce widespread frost, and the first frost of the season for that matter, in many locations certainly from the Lehigh Valley and points north and west. After the cold start, we were treated to an abundance of sunshine throughout Sunday with a bit less wind compared to Saturday and slightly warmer afternoon high temperatures (although still below average highs in the upper 60s) in the lower 60s. We'll keep the sunshine a fixture in the forecast through the first half of the new week as 70-degree warmth also looks to make a return by the middle of the week. A vigorous cold front will bring our next chance of rain sometime later Thursday into Thursday night. That will be followed by another shot of chilly air for at least Friday into Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO