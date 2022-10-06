ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Man faces 25 years in girlfriend’s father’s death in Windsor Locks

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

A man who was accused of involvement in the murder of his girlfriend’s father, whose body was found in a plastic tote in the Windsor Locks condominium the couple shared with him and other family members, accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of lesser charges.

DEFENDANT: Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, 27, who lived in the condominium unit at 74 Main St. in Windsor Locks where Michael Keene was killed in November 2018

CONVICTIONS: First-degree manslaughter, evidence tampering

LIKELY SENTENCE: 25 years in prison

Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, 27, is likely to receive a 25-year prison term at his Dec. 5 sentencing in Hartford Superior Court for first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering, records show.

