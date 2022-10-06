TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. The three male teens from the Taos area, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, have been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said Friday.

TAOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO