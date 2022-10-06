Read full article on original website
Police: Homicide Suspect With Gun Killed by Ohio Officers
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. Police in Hamilton, a city north of Cincinnati, said a car crash...
Early Morning Shooting Kills 1, Wounds 3 in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A shooting early Saturday morning killed one person and wounded three others in the San Joaquin Valley city of Merced, police said. A 3:12 a.m. call reported shots fired at a parking structure across the street from City Hall, a Merced Police Department statement said.
Prosecutors Rule Out Charges for Police in Fatal Shooting
MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth's office announced Friday that it found no “criminal liability” by the...
Man Faces Assault Charges in Chicago Police Station Shooting
CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of walking into a Chicago police station and pointing a gun at officers, leading police to shoot and wound him, appeared in court on Friday on assault charges, where a judge ordered his bond set at $200,000. The police department said in a...
3 Teens Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 52-Year-Old Taos Woman
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — Three teenagers have been arrested as suspects in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old woman at her home in Taos. The three male teens from the Taos area, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, have been booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of first-degree murder, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau said Friday.
Dozens of Mexico Students Mysteriously Poisoned
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -At least 57 students were poisoned by an unidentified substance in a rural secondary school in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, according to local authorities. The mass poisoning on Friday was the third at Chiapas schools reported in local media over the past two weeks, spooking...
Judge: Jury in Wife Slaying Won't Be Told About Earlier Case
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by...
Serial 'Jogger Rapist' to Be Released From Oregon Prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by...
Animal Rights Activists Not Guilty in Theft of Utah Piglets
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. Activists Wayne Hsiung and Paul Picklesimer with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued...
Driver Hits Crowd at Colorado Bar; 1 Killed, 4 Hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people seriously injured after a man intentionally drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, authorities said. The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack...
