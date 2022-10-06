Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Erdogan and Putin Discuss Improving Ties, Ending Ukraine War -Turkish Readout
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday. The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year,...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Zelenskiy's 'Preventive Strike' Comments Justify Its Ukraine 'Special Operation'
(Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia confirmed the need for what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine. "By doing so, (he) essentially presented the world with further evidence of the threats...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Ukraine Planned Crimea Bridge Explosion, Calls It Terrorism
(Reuters) - Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin...
US News and World Report
Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project
MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says Failed Rocket Attack Targeted American Troops in Syria
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting U.S. troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage. The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
US News and World Report
Russian Troops in Ukraine Can Get All Necessary Supplies Via Land and Sea - Ministry
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that Russian troops fighting in the Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia regions of southern Ukraine could receive all the supplies they needed via existing land and sea corridors, after a bridge linking Russia to Crimea was badly damaged by a blast.
US News and World Report
NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister
RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
US News and World Report
How Countries Are Responding to Iran’s Crackdown on Dissent
Over the last four weeks in Iran, hijabs have been set ablaze and hair cut in protest of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan region who died Sept. 16 while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, which enforce the country’s strict dress code.
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
North Korea says its recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to "hit and wipe out" potential South Korean and U.S. targets
US News and World Report
Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin
LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
US News and World Report
Analysis-How China's Xi Accumulated Power, and Why It Matters in a Third Term
BEIJING (Reuters) - One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko says that there are casualties and damage to several objects of critical infrastructure as a result of a series of strikes on the Ukrainian capital
US News and World Report
Kyrgyzstan Cancels Russian-Led Military Drill on Its Land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills...
US News and World Report
Factbox-The Bridge Linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula
LONDON (Reuters) - The road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula was damaged in a powerful blast on Saturday, hitting a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Following are key facts about the bridge. CRIMEA AND RUSSIA LINK. The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait...
US News and World Report
Russia Names Air Force General to Lead Its Forces in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow's third senior military appointment in the space of a week. The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of...
US News and World Report
Iran Rights Group Says Security Forces Fire at Protesters in Kurdish Cities
(Reuters) - An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw. It said riot police were also using tear gas. The...
US News and World Report
Thousands Attend Funeral of Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Pre-Coup Ambush
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Thousands of mourners gathered in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday for the funeral of 27 soldiers killed in an ambush last month that triggered the country's second coup this year led by a military unit fed up with rampant insecurity. The coffins were wrapped in the Burkina...
US News and World Report
EU Nations: Migrant Departures Should Be Stopped Abroad
PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Several Mediterranean nations said Saturday the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them off to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and...
