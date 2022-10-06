ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

US News and World Report

Erdogan and Putin Discuss Improving Ties, Ending Ukraine War -Turkish Readout

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday. The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Says Ukraine Planned Crimea Bridge Explosion, Calls It Terrorism

(Reuters) - Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

U.S. Says Failed Rocket Attack Targeted American Troops in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting U.S. troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage. The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Troops Involved in Tough Fighting Around Key Eastern Town - Zelenskiy

(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are involved in very tough fighting near the strategically important eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to take, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in video address on Saturday. Although Ukrainian troops have recaptured thousands of square kilometres (miles) of land in recent offensives in the...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

NATO Must Do More to Counter Putin's 'Delusions of Grandeur' - German Minister

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) -NATO must do more to protect itself against Russia and President Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday, because we "cannot know how far Putin's delusions of grandeur can go". "One thing is certain: the current situation means we need to do more together,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

How Countries Are Responding to Iran’s Crackdown on Dissent

Over the last four weeks in Iran, hijabs have been set ablaze and hair cut in protest of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan region who died Sept. 16 while in the custody of Iran’s morality police, which enforce the country’s strict dress code.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Defeats in Ukraine Stoke Crisis for Vladimir Putin

LONDON (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin is grappling with the gravest domestic crisis of his 23-year rule: an increasingly public quarrel inside the Russian elite over who is to blame for the battlefield defeats in Ukraine. Since he was handed the Kremlin top job by Boris Yeltsin on the last...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-How China's Xi Accumulated Power, and Why It Matters in a Third Term

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of Xi Jinping's first moves after winning China's top job as general secretary of the Communist Party in 2012 was to reinstate regular "democratic life sessions" with fellow leaders in the 25-member Politburo, a staple of the Mao Zedong era. Restoring the practice, which entails self-criticism...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Kyrgyzstan Cancels Russian-Led Military Drill on Its Land

The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan on Sunday unilaterally cancelled joint military drills...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Factbox-The Bridge Linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula

LONDON (Reuters) - The road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula was damaged in a powerful blast on Saturday, hitting a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Following are key facts about the bridge. CRIMEA AND RUSSIA LINK. The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia Names Air Force General to Lead Its Forces in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Defence Ministry on Saturday named Air Force General Sergei Surovikin as the overall commander of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine, Moscow's third senior military appointment in the space of a week. The change follows the reported sacking earlier this week of the commanders of two of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

Iran Rights Group Says Security Forces Fire at Protesters in Kurdish Cities

(Reuters) - An Iranian human rights group said on Saturday that Iranian security forces were shooting at protesters in two Kurdish cities. "Security forces are shooting at the protesters in Sanandaj and Saqqez," said the Iranian human rights group Hengaw. It said riot police were also using tear gas. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Thousands Attend Funeral of Burkina Faso Soldiers Killed in Pre-Coup Ambush

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Thousands of mourners gathered in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday for the funeral of 27 soldiers killed in an ambush last month that triggered the country's second coup this year led by a military unit fed up with rampant insecurity. The coffins were wrapped in the Burkina...
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

EU Nations: Migrant Departures Should Be Stopped Abroad

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — Several Mediterranean nations said Saturday the European Union’s border agency Frontex needs to work inside third countries to stop smugglers from endangering the lives of migrants by sending them off to Europe on risky boat trips. Top officials from Spain, Greece, Italy, Malta and...
IMMIGRATION

