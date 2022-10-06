Read full article on original website
Here's what Elon Musk will likely do with Twitter if he buys it
Musk says he'd loosen rules against spreading misinformation, allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter, shake up the company's business model and find new revenue sources.
Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter saying he'll honor the original $44 billion deal if there's an 'immediate' end to their court battle
Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.
ARKK Could Skyrocket If Cathie Wood And Elon Musk Are Right
While the markets worry about inflation, Cathie Wood and even Elon Musk see deflation coming. Here’s why they might be right, and how ARKK could soar as a result.
Elon Musk likely faces a 'staggering' legal bill as high as $100 million after his failed attempt to back out of buying Twitter
Elon Musk could be facing up to $100 million in personal legal fees after renewing his offer to buy Twitter. Both Twitter and Musk employed over 50 lawyers in the months leading up to the trial. Lawyers at the top firms can make up to $2,500 an hour, one expert...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk gets 3 weeks to settle $44B deal & stop Twitter’s litigation
Elon Musk and Twitter have three weeks to settle their $44 billion deal. Elon Musk proposed to renew his takeover of the social media company earlier this week. Twitter confirmed receiving his letter showing his intention to proceed with the $44 billion deal. Twitter’s litigation against the billionaire hovers amid all these discussions as the trial date looms.
Elon Musk and Twitter are 'hours away from a deal' but judge says trial will remain on the docket for now - after company 'rejected Tesla CEO's plea to cut his buyout price by up to 30%'
Elon Musk and Twitter are reportedly close to an agreement that would end their litigation and clear the path for the billionaire's $44 billion buyout -- but the judge in the case says the trial is still on track for now. A source familiar with the litigation said the two...
freightwaves.com
Musk: 1st Tesla Semi trucks going to Pepsi in December
Tesla Inc. has started production of its long delayed Semi electric commercial truck and PepsiCo will receive the first deliveries on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the Semi would have 500 miles of range and would be “super fun to drive.”...
Money Will Determine If Elon Musk's Plan To Purchase Twitter Will Succeed
After an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.ter an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.
Phony Stark, AKA Elon Musk Finally Agrees To $44 Billion Twitter Purchase
Elon Musk has finally agreed to purchase Twitter. The post Phony Stark, AKA Elon Musk Finally Agrees To $44 Billion Twitter Purchase appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Potential Funders of Elon Musk’s Twitter Buy Are Walking Away: Report
Elon Musk‘s will-he-or-won’t he deal to buy Twitter, going forward again as of yesterday, is pretty big. We’re talking a $44 billion price tag. And even the richest man in the world apparently needs help footing that bill. While he’s sold about $32 billion worth of stock...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter case may be bolstered by potential 2nd whistleblower: report
Recent reports have indicated that another Twitter whistleblower may consider giving a testimony when Elon Musk faces the social media company in court over his $44 billion acquisition bid later this month. The 2nd whistleblower may have some notable things to disclose about Twitter’s bots and spam accounts as well.
Judge Grants Musk Request to Halt Twitter Trial Until Oct. 28 to Allow Parties to Close $44 Billion Deal
UDPATED: A Delaware judge granted mega-billionaire Elon Musk’s motion to halt Twitter’s upcoming trial — seeking to compel him to pay what he promised for the company — until Oct. 28 in order to allow the parties to close on the $44 billion deal. Musk, after trying for three months to exit his deal to buy Twitter, in the last few days has grown frustrated that Twitter wasn’t calling off its lawsuit. Lawyers representing Musk, in a filing Thursday with the Delaware Court of Chancery, requested that the trial, slated to commence Oct. 17, be suspended while he works out a...
Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon - source
WILMINGTON, Del., Oct 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) may reach an agreement to end their litigation in coming days, clearing the way for the world's richest person to close his $44 billion deal for the social media firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
