Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.

