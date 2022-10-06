ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Markets Insider

Read Elon Musk's letter to Twitter saying he'll honor the original $44 billion deal if there's an 'immediate' end to their court battle

Lawyers for Elon Musk on Tuesday sent Twitter a letter offering again to acquire the company for $44 billion, and looking for a quick to end months of litigation. Sent late on Monday by Musk lawyer Mike Ringler at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and filed confidentially with the Delaware Court of Chancery the following day, the letter is a straightforward renewal of Musk's April agreement to take Twitter private at $54.20 per share. The letter is being reviewed by Twitter lawyers and the deal seems likely to be accepted.
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Benzinga

Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse

Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk gets 3 weeks to settle $44B deal & stop Twitter’s litigation

Elon Musk and Twitter have three weeks to settle their $44 billion deal. Elon Musk proposed to renew his takeover of the social media company earlier this week. Twitter confirmed receiving his letter showing his intention to proceed with the $44 billion deal. Twitter’s litigation against the billionaire hovers amid all these discussions as the trial date looms.
freightwaves.com

Musk: 1st Tesla Semi trucks going to Pepsi in December

Tesla Inc. has started production of its long delayed Semi electric commercial truck and PepsiCo will receive the first deliveries on Dec. 1, CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday. In a follow-up tweet, Musk said the Semi would have 500 miles of range and would be “super fun to drive.”...
Joseph Godwin

Money Will Determine If Elon Musk's Plan To Purchase Twitter Will Succeed

After an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.ter an adjudicator consented to stop the legal procedures on Thursday, Elon Musk and Twitter currently have until October 28 to finish their $44 billion procurement arrangement or face another preliminary.
Variety

Judge Grants Musk Request to Halt Twitter Trial Until Oct. 28 to Allow Parties to Close $44 Billion Deal

UDPATED: A Delaware judge granted mega-billionaire Elon Musk’s motion to halt Twitter’s upcoming trial — seeking to compel him to pay what he promised for the company — until Oct. 28 in order to allow the parties to close on the $44 billion deal. Musk, after trying for three months to exit his deal to buy Twitter, in the last few days has grown frustrated that Twitter wasn’t calling off its lawsuit. Lawyers representing Musk, in a filing Thursday with the Delaware Court of Chancery, requested that the trial, slated to commence Oct. 17, be suspended while he works out a...
