financefeeds.com

CME Group to launch reference rates and indices on Avalanche (AVAX), Filecoin (FIL), and Tezos (XTZ)

Several leading crypto exchanges and trading platforms will provide pricing data for these new benchmarks, starting initially with Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit, Kraken, and LMAX Digital. CME Group has announced plans to launch three new cryptocurrency reference rates and real-time indices, which will be calculated and published daily by CF...
financefeeds.com

SIX integrates CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data feed

SIX will provide digital asset data to its clients via the same delivery channels as its leading reference, pricing, corporate actions, regulatory, tax and ESG data. SIX has made CryptoCompare’s cryptocurrency data available for its broad customer base as part of its efforts to further strengthen their activities in digital asset markets.
financefeeds.com

Cryptocurrency Spoofing: Why Should Investors Care About It?

Investors don’t just care about making more money. They care about their safety and security, too. This is observable in cryptocurrency, where consumers always protect their financial interests. People have developed this habit of fear of falling victim to possible scams and frauds. There have been big-time cases of...
financefeeds.com

Bitso powers crypto into Via’s payroll platform as remote work triples by 2027

“We are also allowing companies to hire international talent without worrying about administrative issues.”. Payroll platform Via has tapped LATAM-based crypto platform Bitso as part of its efforts to set the standard for the future of employment, not only in Latin America, but throughout the world. Via helps hire and...
financefeeds.com

Mt. Gox creditors to get their funds through Bitstamp, other exchanges

The distribution of funds to creditors of the defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox is set to kick off as the business’s Japanese bankruptcy trustee released a memo updating them of a new function and important deadlines. Mt. Gox trustee, Nobuaki Kobayashi, is asking creditors to select a repayment method,...
financefeeds.com

FSCS closes London Capital & Finance (LCF) scandal after three years

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has provided a final date for closing the scheme to compensate investors who lost money in the London Capital & Finance scandal, namely on 31 October 2022. FSCS has called on the families of victims of the collapse of mini-bond company London Capital &...
Reuters

Marketmind: Jobs growth, Fed indigestion

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. There's no stopping the Federal Reserve. While U.S. employers hired slightly more workers last month than markets expected, the red-hot labour market means the Fed's aggressive monetary policy is here to stay.
