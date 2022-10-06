Read full article on original website
Mandela Barnes has signaled support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE -- despite ad claiming otherwise
Wisconsin Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes has previously signaled his support for removing police funding and abolishing ICE, according to a review by CNN's KFile, despite claiming otherwise in a recent ad in which he speaks directly to the camera to defend his record on those issues. "Look, we knew...
Slotkin calls for 'new blood' in Democratic Party but says she will support Biden if he runs in 2024
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection. "He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support...
US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests
The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday. The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.
Fischer not ready to support Ukraine in NATO, condemns North Korea missile launch
KEARNEY, NE — Sen. Deb Fischer is giving her opinions on prominent international topics. Fischer talked to News Channel Nebraska at an event at the Kearney Regional Airport on Wednesday. Ukraine’s latest effort to become part of NATO is being considered. She thinks Ukraine is not ready to be...
Republican Sen. Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia this week
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to support GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign has been reeling following reports Walker asked a woman to terminate two pregnancies. The move by Scott highlights how critical the race in Georgia is with a 50-50 split in...
