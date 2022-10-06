ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

US imposes new sanctions connected to North Korea following spate of missile tests

The US is imposing new sanctions following a spate of North Korean ballistic missile tests, the US Treasury and State Department announced on Friday. The sanctions target two people and three entities "connected to the delivery of refined petroleum to the DPRK, an action which directly supports the development of DPRK weapons programs and its military," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Friday.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
Fayetteville, NC
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy