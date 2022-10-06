ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Start Erigeron Seeds in Alabama (2022 Guide)

Do you want to grow erigeron seeds in Alabama, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting erigeron seeds is not as easy as it seems. Erigeron Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
ALABAMA STATE
thegardeningdad.com

Here is the BEST Time to Plant Catnip in Hardiness Zone 7 (2022)

Do you want to grow Catnip in Hardiness Zone 7, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting Catnip is not as easy as it seems. Catnip are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in...
GARDENING
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
natureworldnews.com

NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon

NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grow Light#Spray Bottle#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Newstalk KGVO

The Best Native Montana Plants For Your Home

I've been an apartment dweller for the better part of my life, and there's dos and don'ts when it comes to making the space inviting and comfortable (like WASH THE DISHES ALREADY...ugghhh.) Once your place is clean, you can inject some life into your home with some color, and the one of the best ways to do that is with some plants; be they shrubs, fruit-bearers, or decorative plants.
MONTANA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

One of World’s Rarest Fish Is Thriving in Death Valley Following ‘Desert Tsunami’

One of the world’s rarest fish, known as the Devils Hole pupfish, lives in Death Valley National Park, right here in the United States. With a population numbering just a few hundred, scientists are consistently worried about the rare breed’s regeneration. However, despite a recent “desert tsunami,” brought on by an earthquake more than 1,000 miles away, the pupfish population at Death Valley National Park is absolutely thriving.
ANIMALS
yankodesign.com

This floating cabin in British Columbia almost disappears into its hilly landscape

Ethereally floating above a lake in British Columbia, the Boundary Point Cabin was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson as a vacation home for an extended family to gather and spend the summer every year. Perched on the hillside, over a rocky outcropping, the cabin features an intriguing wedge-like form, that allows it to harmoniously integrate with its landscape.
LIFESTYLE
K2 Radio

Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches

The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

What Makes Wyoming A Great State To Live Off-Grid?

If you've been contemplating moving off-grid and living away from other people, you've got a leg up on most people by living in Wyoming. The cowboy state is ranked in the top 10 of best states for off-grid living. What does 'off-grid living' actually mean? Merriam-Webster.com gives the definition as:...
WYOMING STATE

