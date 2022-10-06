Read full article on original website
We Know the Potential Start Times of Games 1&2 of the Astros/Mariners ALDS
Like always, the Astros are going to get stuck playing day games in the ALDS. Here are the potential start times based on how things play out tonight with the Mets and Padres. Check out the Crawford Box-Cast, brought to you by Karbach Brewing for our preview of the ALDS.
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
Texans Win! Texans Win!! Texans Win!!!
The Houston Texans win the first game of the season...This time at the IAA Bank Field. It took a Rookie Running Back to do it. Dameon Pierce rushing 26 times for 99 yards. The first win in Houston for new head coach Lovie Smith. The Texans are finally back in...
Browns Drop To Chargers 30-28
CLEVELAND, OH--- The Cleveland Browns hosted the LA Chargers Sunday afternoon, losing 30-28 in the final minutes of the game after a crucial interception from Browns QB Jacoby Brissett in the end zone targeting Amari Cooper. Brissett had a very good game throughout until the last couple minutes, going 21/34...
VIDEO: Rays Cash Clowns Guardian's Franco, As Playoffs Don't Stop Prank War
Rays vs Guardians should be a fun Wildcard Series for the MLB, especially with Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash & Cleveland Manager Terry Francona's history of pranking each other haha the clown show already started w/ the TB Skipper taking SHOTS at Terry! Watch it here. Kevin Cash and Terry...
Lindberg, Penguins stun Bears for preseason shootout win
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rode a magnificent performance by netminder Filip Lindberg to a 3-2, shootout win over the Hershey Bears o
