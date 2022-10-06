ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Texans Win! Texans Win!! Texans Win!!!

The Houston Texans win the first game of the season...This time at the IAA Bank Field. It took a Rookie Running Back to do it. Dameon Pierce rushing 26 times for 99 yards. The first win in Houston for new head coach Lovie Smith. The Texans are finally back in...
Browns Drop To Chargers 30-28

CLEVELAND, OH--- The Cleveland Browns hosted the LA Chargers Sunday afternoon, losing 30-28 in the final minutes of the game after a crucial interception from Browns QB Jacoby Brissett in the end zone targeting Amari Cooper. Brissett had a very good game throughout until the last couple minutes, going 21/34...
