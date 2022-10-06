Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
NHL
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
NHL
Companions In The Crease: Andersen, Raanta Explain Masks
RALEIGH, NC. - A fictional hound dog and a LEGO character will be a part of the last line of defense for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. What exactly do they have to do with Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen?. Well, there is meaning behind both of the figures prominently...
NHL
Murray talks joining Maple Leafs, rejuvenating career in Q&A with NHL.com
GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to this Muskoka resort town 110 miles north of Toronto this week as part of a team-bonding exercise in preparation for their season opener Oct. 12 at the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it a successful endeavor, especially for the 28-year-old...
NHL
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Notebook: Tough roster decisions looming for Red Wings
The Red Wings open the regular season on Oct. 14 and must submit their 23-man roster by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline, and according to Lalonde, that decision-making process "might ultimately go to that last minute." "We've been having these conversations," Lalonde said. "They've been difficult conversations. I think that's a...
NHL
Caps Make Final Cuts
Hours after their preseason finale on Saturday against Columbus, the Caps convened for a Sunday morning practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. But before that practice got underway, Caps coach Peter Laviolette had to deliver bad news to a quartet of young players who were hopeful of landing a roster berth in what was a highly spirited and intense battle for roster berths and lineup spots.
NHL
Sherwood enjoys 'surreal' debut with Predators at Global Series
PRAGUE -- Kiefer Sherwood grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He'd never been to Europe before this trip. Never been the first star of an NHL game, either. But here he was in Prague on Friday, standing before a group of reporters as the first star of the Nashville Predators' 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks before 16,648 at O2 Arena in the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
NHL
Oct. 8: NHL Preseason Roundup
Senators defeat Canadiens in OT at Hockeyville; Gibson injured for Ducks. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, on Saturday. Batherson also had...
NHL
Jagr performs ceremonial puck drop at Global Series in Prague
Former NHL forward receives big ovation from Czech crowd. Czech and former NHL star Jaromir Jagr performs the ceremonial puck drop as the second game of the Global Series begins in Prague. 01:24 •. Who better than the highest scoring Czech player in NHL history to drop the ceremonial first...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8
BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL
NHL could play more games in Europe in future seasons
PRAGUE -- The NHL might bring more games to Europe in the future and play some later in the season, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks opened the NHL regular season at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. They will play here again Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, BSSO).
NHL
Ducks attempt to draw Mighty logo in new video
Players not confident in their skills, struggle to get shapes right. The Anaheim Ducks are way better at drawing penalties instead of logos. Ducks players attempted to draw the "Mighty" logo in a new video posted by the team on Twitter. "What's the shape of that thing?" Troy Terry asked...
NHL
Roster for Sabres' preseason finale announced
AT&T Sports feed will air on MSG at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres will take part in their final preseason game tonight. The team will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. AT&T Sports' feed of the game will air on MSG. Fans can hear Dan...
NHL
MTL@OTT : Game recap
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
Comments / 0