MTL@OTT: What you need to know

BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto

Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago

The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
Companions In The Crease: Andersen, Raanta Explain Masks

RALEIGH, NC. - A fictional hound dog and a LEGO character will be a part of the last line of defense for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. What exactly do they have to do with Antti Raanta and Frederik Andersen?. Well, there is meaning behind both of the figures prominently...
Murray talks joining Maple Leafs, rejuvenating career in Q&A with NHL.com

GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to this Muskoka resort town 110 miles north of Toronto this week as part of a team-bonding exercise in preparation for their season opener Oct. 12 at the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it a successful endeavor, especially for the 28-year-old...
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF

WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
Notebook: Tough roster decisions looming for Red Wings

The Red Wings open the regular season on Oct. 14 and must submit their 23-man roster by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline, and according to Lalonde, that decision-making process "might ultimately go to that last minute." "We've been having these conversations," Lalonde said. "They've been difficult conversations. I think that's a...
Caps Make Final Cuts

Hours after their preseason finale on Saturday against Columbus, the Caps convened for a Sunday morning practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. But before that practice got underway, Caps coach Peter Laviolette had to deliver bad news to a quartet of young players who were hopeful of landing a roster berth in what was a highly spirited and intense battle for roster berths and lineup spots.
Sherwood enjoys 'surreal' debut with Predators at Global Series

PRAGUE -- Kiefer Sherwood grew up in Columbus, Ohio. He'd never been to Europe before this trip. Never been the first star of an NHL game, either. But here he was in Prague on Friday, standing before a group of reporters as the first star of the Nashville Predators' 4-1 win against the San Jose Sharks before 16,648 at O2 Arena in the 2022 NHL Global Series.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.

Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
Oct. 8: NHL Preseason Roundup

Senators defeat Canadiens in OT at Hockeyville; Gibson injured for Ducks. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens in the Kraft Hockeyville 2021 preseason game at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, on Saturday. Batherson also had...
Jagr performs ceremonial puck drop at Global Series in Prague

Former NHL forward receives big ovation from Czech crowd. Czech and former NHL star Jaromir Jagr performs the ceremonial puck drop as the second game of the Global Series begins in Prague. 01:24 •. Who better than the highest scoring Czech player in NHL history to drop the ceremonial first...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 8

BOUCTOUCHE -- The Canadiens held a morning skate ahead of their final preseason matchup against the Ottawa Senators at the J.K. Irving Centre. Here are the forward lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Saturday, October 8. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 91...
NHL could play more games in Europe in future seasons

PRAGUE -- The NHL might bring more games to Europe in the future and play some later in the season, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks opened the NHL regular season at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. They will play here again Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, BSSO).
Ducks attempt to draw Mighty logo in new video

Players not confident in their skills, struggle to get shapes right. The Anaheim Ducks are way better at drawing penalties instead of logos. Ducks players attempted to draw the "Mighty" logo in a new video posted by the team on Twitter. "What's the shape of that thing?" Troy Terry asked...
Roster for Sabres' preseason finale announced

AT&T Sports feed will air on MSG at 7 p.m. The Buffalo Sabres will take part in their final preseason game tonight. The team will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena. AT&T Sports' feed of the game will air on MSG. Fans can hear Dan...
MTL@OTT : Game recap

BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
