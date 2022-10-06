Mystery after four relatives are found shot dead in three different locations in Newstead, New York

FOUR people are dead in what police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide.

The victims, who are all related, were found dead at three different locations across Newstead, New York, on Thursday morning.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office responded to the first scene at Ten X Outdoor Shooting Club at around 11am, where they discovered the bodies of two male victims.

Police believe one of the male victims may have been the shooter.

A short while later, two additional female victims were discovered dead at separate locations.

According to Buffalo News, the victims were identified as Erik Bergum, his wife Mary Beth, who he reportedly killed, and his parents, Nancy and Mark.

The four victims all died of gunshot wounds, police said.

“It’s a family tragedy,” Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said. “It’s a terrible, terrible event for everyone.”

Garcia said officials are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Neighbors of the victims said Bergum and his family had lived in the neighborhood for about six or seven years.

“They were just people I knew, and I loved them. They were good people,” neighbor Keith Lukowski told Buffalo News.

“I’m devastated. I cried all day. I cried for those four kids. Nobody saw this coming.”

Erie County Legislator told the outlet that the situation is "tragic."

“I don’t know the situation, but it’s something that’s thankfully very rare. Nobody in their right mind does this sort of thing,” he said.

The incident is still under investigation.