ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Redfin Stock Bearish By 9% As Session Comes To An End On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) dropped 9.05% to $5.28 at 15:28 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 3.6% to $10,674.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, a very negative trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Over 9% Down At Session Start On Friday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 9.59% to $0.38 at 10:11 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.68% to $11,073.31, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Cultivation#Canada#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Aurora Cannabis Stock#Acb#Canadian#Cannimed#Canvasrx#Aurora Drift#Aurora Cannabis Inc
via.news

Bank Nova Scotia Halifax And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Orange (ORAN), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Bank Nova Scotia Halifax (BNS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Less Than One Hour Before The Market Open, Canaan Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Canaan‘s pre-market value is already 4.61% down. Canaan’s last close was $3.47, 68.99% under its 52-week high of $11.19. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canaan (CAN) rising 3.27% to $3.47. NASDAQ dropped 0.68% to $11,073.31,...
STOCKS
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock 13.76% Up Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with NeuroMetrix jumping 13.76% to $3.07 on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ dropped 3.8% to $10,652.40, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very negative trend exchanging session today. NeuroMetrix’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
via.news

Sypris Solutions Already 6% Down, Almost Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sypris Solutions‘s pre-market value is already 6.67% down. Sypris Solutions’s last close was $2.10, 51.95% below its 52-week high of $4.37. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Sypris Solutions (SYPR) jumping 3.96% to $2.10. NASDAQ slid...
STOCKS
via.news

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, PetMed Express, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD), PetMed Express (PETS), Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (AGD)...
STOCKS
via.news

TeklaLife Sciences Investors, Medalist Diversified REIT, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – TeklaLife Sciences Investors (HQL), Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 TeklaLife Sciences Investors (HQL) 13.70 -2.21% 10.64% 2022-09-30 07:12:05. 2 Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR) 0.81 -2.55%...
STOCKS
via.news

NeuroMetrix Stock Went Up By Over 12% Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) jumped by a staggering 12.96% to $3.05 at 16:06 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 3.6% to $10,674.78, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, a very negative trend exchanging session today.
STOCKS
via.news

Transocean Stock Bullish Momentum With A 29% Jump In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped by a staggering 29.29% in 14 days from $2.39 to $3.09 at 20:49 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.05% to $13,798.26, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. Transocean’s...
STOCKS
via.news

Lakeland Financial Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR), Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
via.news

Companhia Paranaense de Energia And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Pimco High Income Fund Pimco High Income Fund (PHK), Advance Auto Parts (AAP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
STOCKS
via.news

Brixmor Property Group And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Avista Corporation (AVA), Black Hills Corporation (BKH) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
MARKETS
via.news

Viper Energy Partners LP, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ), Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao ADS (CBD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) 30.99 0.98% 6.02% 2022-09-21 06:23:18.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy