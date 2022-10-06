ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

NC Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Cash 5

05-22-28-36-41

(five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $421,000

Lucky For Life

08-13-17-21-45, Lucky Ball: 15

(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-5-1, Fireball: 9

(two, five, one; Fireball: nine)

Pick 3 Evening

8-7-8, Fireball: 2

(eight, seven, eight; Fireball: two)

Pick 4 Day

4-8-5-4, Fireball: 8

(four, eight, five, four; Fireball: eight)

Pick 4 Evening

0-1-7-8, Fireball: 5

(zero, one, seven, eight; Fireball: five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Associated Press

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But inside Nevada’s crowded union halls, across its sun-scorched desert towns and on the buzzing Las Vegas strip, there are signs that outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle abortion rights may not be enough to overcome intensifying economic concerns.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raleigh
The Associated Press

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. “No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the U.S. Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the attorney general.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis. Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy