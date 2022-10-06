NC Lottery
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 5
05-22-28-36-41
(five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $421,000
Lucky For Life
08-13-17-21-45, Lucky Ball: 15
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-5-1, Fireball: 9
(two, five, one; Fireball: nine)
Pick 3 Evening
8-7-8, Fireball: 2
(eight, seven, eight; Fireball: two)
Pick 4 Day
4-8-5-4, Fireball: 8
(four, eight, five, four; Fireball: eight)
Pick 4 Evening
0-1-7-8, Fireball: 5
(zero, one, seven, eight; Fireball: five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
