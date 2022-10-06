ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:

4-8-5-4, Fireball: 8

(four, eight, five, four; Fireball: eight)

