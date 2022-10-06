The annual “Can Do” Food Drive collected 2,901 pounds of donations on National Night Out, that was held October 4th in Richardson. The Richardson Police Department’s Community Relations Unit coordinates the collections during the months leading up to and including the night of NNO. Residents brought canned goods and other items needed by The Network Community Ministries food pantry to their NNO block parties and City parks. This latest amount brings the total for the annual project to just over 3,000 pounds as donations continue to be counted. The Network Community Ministries wrote on their Facebook page, “We are so lucky to be a part of such a community that shows up to support their neighbors in need.” The food pantry services clients who are in need and includes household staples as well. For more information about The Network of Community Ministries, located in Richardson, visit: https://thenetwork.org/

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO