4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
luxury-houses.net
Well Conceived Architectural Designed Estate in Rockwall with An Ultra Functional Layout for Casual Living and Entertaining Asks $3.3 Million
The Estate in Rockwall, an architectural designed home delivers meticulous construction, dramatic crown moldings, and an ultra functional layout for casual living or entertaining on a high scale is now available for sale. This home located at 1268 Somerset Ln, Rockwall, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Dee Evans (Phone: 972-567-0046) at Ebby Halliday for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Rockwall.
Charleys Cheesesteaks Moving Into DFW Walmart Stores
Sandwiches, fries, and more are offered at this restaurant opening several locations in coming months.
This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan
According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
Here’s a Look at the Huge Fish From Day One of the Fall Shoot Out
Day number one of the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shoot Out is in the books, and an angler for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has staked his claim for the grand prize valued at $55,000. But, as tournament director Bob Sealy so often points out..."It ain't over 'til it's over." The morning...
Help ‘colour’ someone’s world at Rockwall Meals on Wheels gala Oct. 22
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 5, 2022) Limited tickets remain for the In Colour Gala, set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Dallas Hilton/Rockwall Lakefront. A gala committee has been hard at work planning a colorful and scintillating soiree featuring a carefully curated menu, handcrafted cocktails, live art displays, live and silent auction, live entertainment and dancing.
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
vanalstyneleader.com
Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC
Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas
Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
Celebrate International Pizza and Beer Day at these North Texas restaurants
As a responsible adult, one of the best food and drink combinations you can have is pizza and a good beer.
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
TMZ.com
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
Woman found dead in dumpster behind Arlington business
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A woman has been found dead in a dumpster behind a business in Arlington. On Oct. 4 at around 7:50 a.m., Arlington police officers responded to a call regarding employees of a business in the 2500 block of Avenue J discovering the woman.The victim, 33-year-old Chelsy Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. It's unclear how she ended up in the dumpster. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. The Arlington PD case number is 2022-02770119.
ntdaily.com
McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square
Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane. COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.
richardsonpolice.net
RPD News and Crime Alerts
The annual “Can Do” Food Drive collected 2,901 pounds of donations on National Night Out, that was held October 4th in Richardson. The Richardson Police Department’s Community Relations Unit coordinates the collections during the months leading up to and including the night of NNO. Residents brought canned goods and other items needed by The Network Community Ministries food pantry to their NNO block parties and City parks. This latest amount brings the total for the annual project to just over 3,000 pounds as donations continue to be counted. The Network Community Ministries wrote on their Facebook page, “We are so lucky to be a part of such a community that shows up to support their neighbors in need.” The food pantry services clients who are in need and includes household staples as well. For more information about The Network of Community Ministries, located in Richardson, visit: https://thenetwork.org/
starlocalmedia.com
New neighborhood under construction in Mesquite
Kindred Homes has begun construction on its newest Mesquite neighborhood, Berkshire Estates. The community will be constructed using a unique lineup of floor plans with a variety of upgrades, all built on one-acre lots.
3 die in Runnels County crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 67 near Ballinger Thursday morning. The three people killed have positively been identified as: Benjamin Sapp, 24, of Crowley; Jacob Gray, 25, of Lewisville; and Sarah Brown, 48, of Brownwood. A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety […]
checkoutdfw.com
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed In Homicide on Main Street
On October 8, 2022, at around 11:10 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Main Street near St. Paul. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the Dyawn Thomas, 38, lying in the park with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started CPR and Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
