iredellfreenews.com
New Troutman Ruritan Club invites all to serve community, spread goodwill
The Troutman Ruritan Club, which formed in June, had its first community project on Friday, providing a free spaghetti dinner and school supply drive in the Troutman Fire Department’s new community room and kitchen. The school supplies and monetary donations to purchase supplies will benefit students in need at...
Statesville Record & Landmark
NC high school paints over student artwork meant to show support for Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ community
A group of students at a Burke County high school say their nod to equality in a school mural prompted officials to paint over a portion of the artwork. “When I first saw it, I was in tears,” one student who participated in the project told The News Herald on the condition of anonymity. “Not only because we had spent a lot of time, money and effort, also because it shows that we aren’t allowed to have equality.”
iredellfreenews.com
5th Annual T-Man 5K event promotes youth mental health awareness (Photo Gallery)
Crystal Hobbs lost her 15-year-old son Tristan when he took his life in 2018. She has since dedicated her life to urging teens to talk about their problems and anxieties and helping them connect with mental health services if their problems were severe. Hobbs said Tristan, a Mooresville High School...
WBTV
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Cabarrus County Schools district makes changes to 2023-2024 calendar year
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Parents are responding to a major calendar change for one of the biggest school districts in the Channel 9 coverage area. Students in Cabarrus County will be returning earlier next fall, which means a shorter summer break for both them and teachers. Reporter Almiya White...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Fire Department announces promotions
The Statesville Fire Department has announced the promotion of Capt. Pete Morrison to fire marshal, Lt. Danny Fisher to Captain, and Firefighter Tanner Goodin to lieutenant. The promotional process was conducted by the department and a group of accessors from surrounding agencies. The goal of the process is to provide...
police1.com
N.C. school resource officer found unresponsive during shift at elementary school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County sheriff’s deputy died at a hospital Friday after having a medical emergency at a Statesville elementary school, officials said. Marty Joe Lewis was on duty as the school resource officer at Scotts Elementary School when he was found unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said. School officials called 911.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000-$3,000 Hiring Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2,000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) WELDER-FABRICATOR ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: FLEET MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $39,865.00-$62,346.00. CLOSING DATE: 11/26/2022. SANITATION OPERATOR II ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE:...
School district paints over mural celebrating diversity at East Burke High
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A school district painted over portions of a mural at East Burke High School, which celebrates people’s differences. In the video at the top of this webpage, why the district painted over it. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nurse practitioner joins medical group
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C. Low is a board-certified nurse practitioner, focusing on family medicine. Her medical education includes a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and a Master of Science in nursing-family nurse practitioner from Georgetown University in Washington.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tractors, trucks test their strength at annual pull
High-powered tractors and trucks will test their strength at the second annual Foothills Antique Power Association of North Carolina-Hickory American Legion Fair Association Truck and Tractor Pull set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds. Complementing the pull, the fourth annual Foothills Antique Power Association Show and...
iredellfreenews.com
Elisa Marie Teasley
Elisa Marie Teasley, 50, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 5, 2022. She was born June 9th, 1972, to Rick Wilfong and Eva Bennett of Akron, Ohio. Elisa was preceded in death by her brother, Jason Duane Bennet; grandmother, Alice Zahn; aunts, Karen Zahn and Sara Wilfong; and uncles, Butchie Zahn, Leo Wilfong, and Clyde Wilfong.
iredellfreenews.com
Sue Atwell Beam
Sue Atwell Beam, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on October 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born July 27, 1936, in Mooresville, N.C., to Henry and Mary Atwell and grew up in the Mooresville/Davidson area. She is survived by sisters Marie Walkup (Harold Walkup) of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
Man with Down syndrome who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, re-offered job by company
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina family wants answers after their loved one was fired from a job he had been doing for over 20 years. Dennis Peek has Down syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy’s. But his family said Wendy’s fired him because “he wasn’t able to do his job like a normal person,” according to WSOC-TV.
Carolina BalloonFest Taking Flight Near Charlotte
The Carolina BalloonFest will take flight this month in Statesville.
parentherald.com
North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere
North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
iredellfreenews.com
Gayle Cohey Brown
Gayle Cohey Brown, 40, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 4, 2022. She was born on July 16, 1982, to the late Diane Peterson Black and William “Bill” Cohey. Gayle enjoyed photography, going to the beach, gardening and helped with Pitbull rescue. She loved her family and will be greatly missed.
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
