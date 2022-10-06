ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’

Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
‘Cobra Kai’ Leads Nielsen Streaming Chart in Season 5 Debut

“Cobra Kai” has taken the championship belt on Nielsen’s streaming chart upon the release of its fifth season on Sept. 9. During the week of Sept. 5 through 11, Netflix’s continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise led the Overall and Original streaming programs list with 1.7 billion viewing minutes.
‘Star Trek: Picard': The Cast of ‘Next Generation’ Cast Takes One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (Video)

Jean-Luc, Crusher, Riker, Worf, Troi and La Forge are back together. More than 35 years after they had their first voyage together, the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is ready for their likely curtain call as the trailer for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiered at New York Comic-Con ahead of its release on Paramount+ this coming February.
‘Werewolf by Night': Marvel’s Man-Thing Explained

“Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ Halloween-themed mini-movie, has just hit Disney+. And it’s something to howl about. A black-and-white creature feature directed by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino and styled after similar movies from the 1940s, it introduces us to the title character, whose human name is Jack Russell (get it?) and who, in the film, is played by the great Gael Garcia Bernal. Jack is brought to a remote estate with fellow monster hunters, where he is tasked with bagging the biggest, most fearsome beast yet. But can he accomplish his goal while also concealing his true identity?
