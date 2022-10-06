Read full article on original website
Who Are the Old Ghosts in ‘The Midnight Club’ and What the Cast Hopes for in Season 2
"I hope we get a bloodbath," Chris Sumpter, who plays Spence, said of his wishes for a second installment
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Krista Vernoff Felt the Best Way Forward for Season 19 Was to ‘Start Again’
"When the question came up of like, 'OK, what next? What now?' It felt like, let's get back to the roots of the show," the showrunner told TheWrap
What It Was Really Like for ‘The Midnight Club’ Cast to Make Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Series: ‘It’s a Roller Coaster of Emotions’
The YA horror series marks the first major roles for a majority of the ensemble
‘House of the Dragon’ Showrunner Ryan Condal Re-Ups Overall Deal With HBO
The news comes on the heels of the "Game of Thrones" prequel's success and its Season 2 renewal
‘Werewolf by Night’ Director Michael Giacchino Dismantles Blade Cameo Rumors: ‘It Was a Thought But It Was Never a Thing’
The Oscar-winning composer also takes TheWrap behind the practical effects and B&W cinematography of the Marvel special
Billy Eichner Stands Firm on Homophobia as a Cause of ‘Bros’ Bad Box Office: ‘It Was a Factor’
Billy Eichner isn’t backing away from his assessment that the poor box office performance of his gay romantic comedy “Bros” was due at least in part to homophobia. Speaking at the 2022 New Yorker Festival on Friday, Eichner reiterated his point that that in many parts of the country, anti-gay sentiment is a powerful social force. “Homophobia is a bigger problem than how it pertains to this silly rom-com. But do I think it’s a factor? Yes, in certain parts of the country, I think it was a factor,” he said.
‘Cobra Kai’ Leads Nielsen Streaming Chart in Season 5 Debut
“Cobra Kai” has taken the championship belt on Nielsen’s streaming chart upon the release of its fifth season on Sept. 9. During the week of Sept. 5 through 11, Netflix’s continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise led the Overall and Original streaming programs list with 1.7 billion viewing minutes.
‘Star Trek: Picard': The Cast of ‘Next Generation’ Cast Takes One Last Ride in Final Season Trailer (Video)
Jean-Luc, Crusher, Riker, Worf, Troi and La Forge are back together. More than 35 years after they had their first voyage together, the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is ready for their likely curtain call as the trailer for the third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premiered at New York Comic-Con ahead of its release on Paramount+ this coming February.
‘TAR’ Film Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
Todd Field's drama engages playfully and provocatively with hot-button topics as Blanchett delivers yet another fiery performance
The 10 Most In-Demand Superhero Shows That Don’t Come From Marvel and DC | Charts
Can other comic-book content break through the franchise duopoly?
‘Doctor Who’ Sets Airdate for Jodie Whitaker’s Final Episode in New Trailer (Video)
The end is near for Jodie Whitaker’s run on “Doctor Who,” as the BBC announced that the Thirteenth Doctor’s final episode, “The Power of the Doctor,” will air on Oct. 23 as a new trailer was released. As has been customary for “Doctor Who”...
Lena Dunham Explains Why She Changed the ‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Ending
The birds take flight in more ways than one
Mike Flanagan No Longer Involved in Netflix’s ‘Something Is Killing the Children’ (Exclusive)
The "Hill House" creator was set to executive produce the comic adaptation
Does ‘Werewolf by Night’ Have a Post-Credits Scene?
The Marvel Studios Special Presentation will have you howling at the moon
Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will ‘Do Something Incredible’ Playing Harley Quinn in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’
All I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters [that] gets passed from great actor to great actor, Robbie said of the DC Comics villain
‘Werewolf by Night': Marvel’s Man-Thing Explained
“Werewolf by Night,” Marvel Studios’ Halloween-themed mini-movie, has just hit Disney+. And it’s something to howl about. A black-and-white creature feature directed by frequent Marvel Studios collaborator Michael Giacchino and styled after similar movies from the 1940s, it introduces us to the title character, whose human name is Jack Russell (get it?) and who, in the film, is played by the great Gael Garcia Bernal. Jack is brought to a remote estate with fellow monster hunters, where he is tasked with bagging the biggest, most fearsome beast yet. But can he accomplish his goal while also concealing his true identity?
Steven Levitan, ‘Reboot’ Creator and ‘Modern Family’ Co-Creator, Joins TheGrill 2022
Top executives from Audible, Blumhouse and Telemundo also join WrapPRO's annual business conference
‘Tár,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Off to Solid Start at Struggling Indie Box Office
Focus' drama starring Cate Blanchett performs decently against the COVID curve with $160,000 from a New York and Los Angeles launch
Dwayne Johnson Rules Out a Run for President: ‘It’s Off the Table’ (Video)
The ”Black Adam“ star has reconsidered his aspirations for political office. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is no longer considering running for president. The actor/producer/entrepreneur revealed in a new interview that, despite alluding to exploring a run for president over the past few years, he’s now decided against the idea. And for good reason.
‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad, Dmitri Johnson and Mike Goldberg Launch Media Company Story Kitchen
The new venture will be focused on franchise-building and the worlds of "Gun-Fu," "Popcorn-Fu" and "Controller-Fu"
