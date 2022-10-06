Read full article on original website
Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer Features Randall Park In Nostalgic Workplace Comedy
Netflix has released the first official trailer for Blockbuster, an upcoming workplace comedy series about the once preeminent video rental store still trying to cling to life. The comedy is set to premiere November 3 on Netflix with a 10-episode season. Blockbuster stars Randall Park (WandaVision, Fresh Off the Boat)...
Netflix Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen In Uncle Fester Role
Netflix has released a new trailer for Wednesday, a new series focusing on the titular Addams family member--along with the trials and tribulations of high school as well as learning how to step out of her mother's intimidating shadow and become her own woman. The series is scheduled for a November 23 debut.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Shows Plenty Of 60 FPS Bat-Family Combat, But Watch Out For Spoilers
Gotham Knights launches in just a few weeks, headlining a very busy October on the gaming calendar. Before it launches on October 21, you might want to load up some filters to keep mentions of the game out of your social media feeds. Spoilers for Gotham Knights and its ending have apparently begun circulating, so now is a good time to be alert and double-check your feeds.
The Fall Of The House Of Usher Isn't Part Of Mike Flanagan's "Haunting Of…" Series
It may be based on classic literature and about a house, but Mike Flanagan's upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, won't actually be part of his "Haunting Of…" series. The writer/director sat down with journalists at Netflix's New York office to talk about the specifics of what makes a Haunting story what it is and shed some light on how he and his production partner, Trevor Macy, actually select which stories get included under the umbrella.
A 10-Year-Old Keanu Reeves Would've Wanted To Play Ghost Rider In The MCU
It seems like everybody wants to play Marvel's hog-ridin' haunter, Ghost Rider. Motorcycle travel show host Norman Reedus and motorcycle film The Place Beyond the Pines star Ryan Gosling have both expressed interest. Now, real-life motorcycle company owner Keanu Reeves has expressed interest as well, in a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel.
Chainsaw Man Review - It Cuts Like A Knife, And It Feels Alright
A man with chainsaws coming out of his arms and coming out of his face sounds like something exceptionally horrific, like some sort of failed '80s horror movie with really memorable VHS cover art. However, in the realm of anime, it works perfectly. On October 11 at 9 AM PT on Crunchyroll, the first episode of Chainsaw Man arrives, and it's the perfect way to kick off the Halloween season.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #1 - VR in Deep Trouble!
In 1987, the world at large was introduced to the TMNT by way of a catchy theme song and an action-packed cartoon. The cartoon’s aesthetic returns in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures, featuring an all-new set of standalone stories!. In this issue, after an unexpected power surge,...
Blade Runner: Black Lotus #3
Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where Replicants are still hunted and feared?
Gotham Knights - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer
The Knight has fallen over Gotham and a new guard must rise. It’s Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin’s turn to be the protectors that Gotham needs. It’s up to them to watch over each other and keep Gotham safe. The Knight is theirs.
