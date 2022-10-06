Read full article on original website
2023 four-star Isaac Smith recaps third consecutive Mississippi State game-day visit
247Sports four-star prospect Isaac Smith continues to be a regular visitor to Davis Wade Stadium this fall. During Mississippi State's recent three-game homestand, the 2023 safety from Itawamba AHS was on hand for all three Bulldog victories.
Late Kick: Oklahoma State vs TCU is a crucial matchup in the Big 12
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week seven matchup between Oklahoma State and TCU.
