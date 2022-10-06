Read full article on original website
Touring Black on Black on Black on Black art exhibition
Every year, the School of Art and Design at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign hosts an exhibition highlighting the work of its faculty. This year’s program is called “Black on Black on Black on Black" and features the work of four faculty members. Their exhibit spans several spaces within the Krannert Art Museum, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. There are paintings and drawings, larger installations, as well as soundwork and video projections.
217 Today: Pandemic learning places a greater strain on students with disabilities
University of Illinois researchers published a new database last week on police use of force across the state. The University of Illinois and Champaign Police Departments have made changes regarding who responds to calls in Campustown and the greater Champaign area. Defense again led the way for the Illinois football...
Peer adversity may cause girls to feel their self-worth is constantly at risk
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A history of peer adversity sensitizes teen girls to situational threats to their self-esteem and interpersonal needs, cultivating feelings that their self-worth is constantly in jeopardy, a new study found. Led by a team at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the study explored how difficulties with...
2022 Illinois Homecoming Week Events
Homecoming 5K – Registration will open at 9:00am, Race to begin at 10:00am – Sign Up. Alumni Center Fountain Dyeing, Pancake Breakfast, Special Guests!. For more information and full event descriptions, visit https://diversity.illinois.edu/diversity-campus-culture/events/indigenous-peoples-day-2022/. Welcome, Blessing, and Recognition of Place – 9:00am. Location: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum of...
