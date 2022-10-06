Every year, the School of Art and Design at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign hosts an exhibition highlighting the work of its faculty. This year’s program is called “Black on Black on Black on Black" and features the work of four faculty members. Their exhibit spans several spaces within the Krannert Art Museum, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. There are paintings and drawings, larger installations, as well as soundwork and video projections.

