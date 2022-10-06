ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Fight to the finish: Louisville's Great Chili Cook-off to commence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Assemble your beans, hot peppers and chili spices as Market Street transforms into a competitive kitchen. Chili connoisseurs will create and taste different types from around the Louisville-area. Louisville Great Chili Cook-off has been bringing people together over chili tracing back to 1989. Cook-off organizers host...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville magic show benefits local charities for children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vegas-style magic show helped raise money for two local charities on Saturday. Famous magicians Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine and Ko teamed up with Louisville magicians Patrick and Janice Miller for the "The Magic and Wonder" show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
LOUISVILLE, KY

