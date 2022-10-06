Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Louisville Great Chili Cook-off held in Nulu for annual culinary competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual city-wide chili contest was held in Nulu on Sunday. Restaurants, culinary professionals and amateur cooks showed off their chili creation at the Louisville Great Chili Cook-off. The free event, which has been held since 1989 to raise money for charities, was attended by hundreds of people.
Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic. Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area. In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit...
wdrb.com
Harvest Homecoming wraps up after final day of annual festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Harvest Homecoming wrapped up on Sunday after hosting hundreds of thousands of guests for the annual fall festival. The festival's four Booth Days went from Thursday to Sunday in New Albany. It featured vendors, fall food favorites, live music and games. it's an annual tradition for...
leoweekly.com
The Village Market In Pairstown Has Opened – Louisville’s First Collective Food Hall
The Village Market in Paristown is now open, and according to its website the Market is “Louisville’s first collective food hall.”. The Market will house five local, independent restaurants and is now open 7-days a week from 11–9 p.m. (Sun–Thu), 11-10 p.m. (Fri-Sat), and 7 a.m. everyday for Jeff’s Donuts.
WLKY.com
Frankfort Avenue vendors hope to start a new tradition with Autumn on the Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new tradition this fall on historic Frankfort Avenue helping to promote local businesses. Autumn on the Avenue featured activities, entertainment, and special discounts at various shops along Frankfort Saturday. And business owners say the inaugural event brought in lots of first-time customers. "We have...
WLKY.com
Louisville nature preserve, historic homestead holding bourbon-themed fundraiser
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's hidden gem is holding an event not only to raise funds but also bring people in that may not know about it. Blackacre State Nature Preserve and Historic Homestead is hold its "Bourbon at Blackacre" event on Thursday, Oct. 13. It will be...
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana cancer patients enjoy free Belle of Louisville cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 350 people boarded the Belle of Louisville on Sunday cruise down the Ohio River with Gilda's Club Kentuckiana. Meghan's Mountains sponsored the cruise to allow those who are battling cancer to enjoy an afternoon together. The goal was for the passengers to forget about...
Here's where to get food from over 12 different food trucks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all foodies: Prepare to have your tastebuds rocked. On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Louisville Food Truck Association (LFTA) will present the city of Hillview's Food Truck Invasion. Over a dozen food trucks will be featured at this event with some being Prince Mediterranean, The Celtic...
wdrb.com
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
Fight to the finish: Louisville's Great Chili Cook-off to commence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Assemble your beans, hot peppers and chili spices as Market Street transforms into a competitive kitchen. Chili connoisseurs will create and taste different types from around the Louisville-area. Louisville Great Chili Cook-off has been bringing people together over chili tracing back to 1989. Cook-off organizers host...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Animal Care Society hosts Bark in the Park at Seneca Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Animal Care Society hosted its annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday. The no-kill adoption agency hosted the family-friendly event in Seneca Park with pet vaccines, vendors, adoptable pets and more. It's one of the Animal Care Society's biggest fundraisers of the...
WLKY.com
'The Taste of Louisville' returns after a 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a two year hiatus, "The Taste of Louisville" is returning. The event is Louisville's original "taste of" event. Having begun in 1974, it is now celebrating its 48th anniversary. It's happening at the Mellwood Arts Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9...
wdrb.com
Local business owners willing to deal with construction on Bardstown Road to see future improvement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major construction project will shut down the heart of the Highlands beginning this weekend. Starting Sunday, Oct. 10, a busy stretch of Bardstown Road will be closed during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday, Oct. 14. The road itself is...
wdrb.com
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
wdrb.com
Indoor foam dart gun recreation center opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center. Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway. In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
'Halloween Parade & Festival' to return to Louisville after two-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Prepare for costumes, live entertainment and Halloween activities!. Spooky season is upon us, and Louisville’s 'Halloween Parade & Festival' is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of this year’s six-week Ultimate Halloween Fest. The festival took a two-year hiatus, due to...
wdrb.com
Louisville magic show benefits local charities for children
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vegas-style magic show helped raise money for two local charities on Saturday. Famous magicians Jason Bishop, Bob Brizendine and Ko teamed up with Louisville magicians Patrick and Janice Miller for the "The Magic and Wonder" show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. All...
wdrb.com
Walk held at Beckley Creek Park highlights importance of hearing health
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People took to the streets on Saturday to raise awareness about hearing health. The Kentucky Walk 4 Hearing was at Beckley Creek Park Saturday. It's part of a larger chain of events across the country put on by the Hearing Loss Association of America. The organization...
WLKY.com
Golf tourney honors longtime Louisville Water employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfers hit the links at Long Run Golf Course Saturday for the fourth annual Jimmy Stone Memorial Golf Scramble. The tournament was created to honor the life of long-time Louisville Water employee Jimmy Stone, who was hit by a car while fixing a fire hydrant in the summer of 2019.
