Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?
Elon Musk is Dogecoin's biggest cheerleader. But you should think twice before following his lead.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu; The Cryptocurrencies Making the Gold Rush Look Like Child’s Play
The Gold Rush in the 1800s had everyone buying a shovel and scurrying to whatever part of the planet gold was said to be in. Some people made fortunes, while the majority didn’t. The crypto market has often been compared to the gold rush, with some saying the bubble will burst soon, and everyone will return to the things they were doing.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Chainlink (LINK)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market started the week on Oct 10 in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) prices falling below $19,500. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained groggily above $1,300, with indications that ETH might drop below the key support level. Not just the biggest cryptos but the...
u.today
This Whale Dumps 623 Billion SHIB in Past 20 Days, But He Bought 2x More
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
todaynftnews.com
Bitmex lists Shiba INU, Burn Rate Crosses 400%
Six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, which made the announcement. The Shiba Inu token, SHIB, among others, will be tradable on BitMex. The BitMex exchange is notorious for its past leadership, which includes Arthur Hayes, a current cryptocurrency star, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Institutional Interest in Crypto Growing Despite Bear Market
The head of the largest US-based cryptocurrency exchange says institutional buyers are still into crypto amid the crypto winter. In a new interview released on Coinbase’s YouTube channel, Armstrong expands on the exchange’s history with crypto bear markets. “We’ve been through four of these now. It’s funny, I...
u.today
Binance to Invest Millions Into Elon Musk's Twitter Deal
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world's largest crypto exchange by trading volume Binance, has reiterated to Bloomberg that investing in Elon Musk's bid to buy Twitter is one of the exchange's top priorities this year. Binance had previously been named as one of the financiers of the Tesla and...
u.today
Here's Why Coinbase Q3 Report Is Important for Crypto Market as Its Date Is Announced
Leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced the date of publication of financial results for the third quarter of 2022. According to the news, the exchange will release a letter to shareholders, including the required figures, on Nov. 3 after the close of trading on the stock market. Among other things, Coinbase will hold a Q&A session and discussion of the released financials at 2:30 p.m. the same day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
Avalanche, Solana, and Budblockz: Must-Have Coins in Q4 2022
Cryptocurrencies have been in the spotlight for some time now. Crypto veterans know that, despite the tremendous opportunities, this innovative industry is also highly volatile. You can hardly predict which crypto will be the new favorite coin for the investing community. Below, we’ll discuss what makes Avalance, Solana, and Budblockz unique and why they are must-have coins in Q4 2022.
u.today
Doge Developer Profers Alternative to Expensive Mining as Dogecoin Chooses PoW
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinchapter.com
Bytebus Launches Cloud Mining Services – Passive Income Via A Seamless Web Interface
Bytebus is a cloud mining platform that gives crypto enthusiasts the ability to mine cryptocurrency in a remote fashion. The platform has continued to scale its infrastructure by offering an easy-to-use UI, various cloud mining tiers, and a referral program to fuel user adoption. Mining has come a long way...
coinchapter.com
Nexo Deny Insolvency, Good News as the Yield-Based Exchange Would be the Perfect Move for Uniglo.io
After Celcius and Voyager collapsed earlier this year, many eyes are on exchanges to see which ones have liquid assets on the books to cover and which end up folding. With millions of dollars of debt defaulted on and legal battles ongoing, Nexo exchange took on an AMA on October 4th to face rumors of the exchange’s potential insolvency.
cryptoslate.com
Girles sets the trend with the girles token (GIRLES) against Doge and Ada
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning for crypto enthusiasts across the globe as the Girles Token – GIRLES practically raises the bar, with reports that holders of trending coins such as Cardano (ADA) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are selling to purchase the versatile, utility token. Girles Token is the major currency of the Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and free-to-play servers.
dailyhodl.com
Helium Foundation Executive Responds to Binance’s Sudden Delisting of HNT Token: Report
Executives from the Helium Foundation, the non-profit behind decentralized hotspot blockchain Helium (HNT), are responding to crypto exchange Binance’s sudden delisting of the project’s native token. Binance delisted HNT’s main trading pairs last week with no specific explanation. In a statement to Forbes, Binance spokesperson Jessica Jung...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Soars 395% as 155 Million Tokens Got Removed Last Week
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ffnews.com
Evolution of Tokens & Digital Currencies | Nick Kerigan | SWIFT
Nick Kerigan, Managing Director & Head of Innovation at SWIFT sits down with Ali Paterson to discuss the Evolution of Tokens and Digital Currencies in the modern landscape. Nick elaborates on the journey that digital assets of taken since Bitcoin emerged as a ‘crypto pioneer’ and how that gave way to more modern iterations such as stablecoins. As the benefits of these assets became known, their securitization led to the creation of securitized assets in the digital sphere.
Comments / 0