Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
Coastal Georgia U.S. House race: Is Herring a centrist? Is Carter a 'Trump surrogate?'
With Georgia's historic Democratic flip in the 2020 election, the state’s political landscape changed for 2022. For proof, see the First District U.S. House race between political newcomer Wade Herring, a Democrat, and long-serving GOP incumbent Buddy Carter. ...
Arizona Court of Appeals blocks enforcement of Civil War-era abortion ban pending appeal resolution
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday blocked enforcement of the state's Civil War-era abortion ban pending the resolution of an appeal by Planned Parenthood of Arizona. Presiding Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom wrote in court documents that "Arizona courts have a responsibility to attempt to harmonize...
Encrypted messages, secret recording: Inside week one of the Oath Keepers trial and a look at what's next
A DC jury saw violent talk from the militia group Oath Keepers and early Jan. 6 plans in the high-profile trial's first week. A look at what's next.
