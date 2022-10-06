Read full article on original website
Coastal Georgia U.S. House race: Is Herring a centrist? Is Carter a 'Trump surrogate?'
With Georgia's historic Democratic flip in the 2020 election, the state’s political landscape changed for 2022. For proof, see the First District U.S. House race between political newcomer Wade Herring, a Democrat, and long-serving GOP incumbent Buddy Carter. ...
Never Ending—Another Bus of Migrants Dropped Off Near VP Kamala Harris’ DC Residence
On Thursday, a bus of about 50 migrants from Texas arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ D.C. residence near the Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. According to NBC News, it is the second bus of migrants to pull up to Harris’ residence. The migrants, which included men, women, and children, told NBC they were from Venezuela and carried white plastic bags of their possessions.
Mississippi Blocks 16% of Its Black Residents From Voting Due To Felony Convictions
It has been more than 130 years since white Southern Democrats in Mississippi enacted racist plans as part of the Jim Crow law to suppress the Black vote. As of 2020, Mississippi is carrying on the same model despite Blacks representing 36% of the state’s total voting-age population. Mississippi Today previously reported that 16%, including 130,000 of its Black residents, have been denied the right to vote because of felony convictions. This number brings the state to the third-highest percentage of disenfranchised Black residents of any state in the nation. That same year, more than 10% of the adult population was prohibited from casting a ballot.
