Black Enterprise

BET Founder Bob Johnson To Speak At Black Enterprise’s 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit

BET founder, Bob Johnson, is highly regarded as one of the nation’s top businessmen and has been a longtime leading advocate of closing America’s racial wealth gap. The founder and chairman of RLJ Companies, Johnson will be one of many prominent speakers at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit. The event will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Md.
Ice Cube Reveals Warner Bros. Blocked His ‘Friday 4’ Scripts

Ice Cube has been steadily working to release the fourth installment of his cult classic Friday franchise. But the rapper/filmmaker says Warner Bros. is holding him back. Ice Cube appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last week alongside the rest of the Rock The Bells heavyweights and opened up about the future of his beloved Friday films. The fourth installment is said to be Last Friday and has been highly anticipated since Friday After Next was released in 2002.
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

