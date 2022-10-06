Read full article on original website
Tasha K Trolls Cardi B By Announcing She’s Giving Away the Last $1083 In Her Business Account
Cardi B tries to collect the money owed to her by Tasha K, the more it seems that the YouTuber makes a mockery of the whole ordeal. The latest news about the collection efforts of Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, aka Cardi B revealed that the reported move of Tasha K to Africa has left a total of $1,083.02 in her bank accounts.
Keke Wyatt Is a Powerhouse Singer About Her Business — But Twerking Her Cakes, Takes the Cake
Powerhouse vocalist Keke Wyatt could surely shatter a glass window with her range, but in this instance, she shattered folks’ timelines with a twerking video that went viral. The mother of 11 was back in action and recently performing at the Macon Music Festival with Anthony Hamilton and Carl...
Bad Business? Diddy Calls Ma$e a ‘Fake Pastor’ and Says the Rapper Owes Him $3 Million — Ma$e Responds
Entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs and his protégé Mason “Ma$e” Betha were once an inseparable musical duo, dropping hits that became the hallmark of the Bad Boy Records sound in the 90s after the death of The Notorious B.I.G. But despite the quadruple platinum...
BET Founder Bob Johnson To Speak At Black Enterprise’s 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit
BET founder, Bob Johnson, is highly regarded as one of the nation’s top businessmen and has been a longtime leading advocate of closing America’s racial wealth gap. The founder and chairman of RLJ Companies, Johnson will be one of many prominent speakers at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2022 Black Men Xcel Summit. The event will take place Oct. 12 through Oct. 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Md.
Yes We Do! Shaq Cites ‘Black People Don’t Like Pretzels’ as Reason He Sold His Auntie Anne’s Business
Basketball legend and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has managed to explore some pretty significant business ventures off the court. However, when it came to one of his deals with Auntie Anne’s, the 15-time NBA All-Star did not quite think that move was a slam dunk. In...
NBA・
Lizzo Seemingly Reponds to Kanye’s Shade About Her Weight: ‘I’m Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business’
The verbal attacks against Lizzo have not put a damper on the spirit of the famous entertainer. While performing in Toronto last week, she seemingly commented on Kanye West’s “assessment” of her and her weight during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. TMZ posted...
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald To Be Honored At Black Enterprise’s Black Men Xcel Summit
GroupM North America CEO Kirk McDonald will be among those honored at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s 2022 Black Men Xcel summit which will be held October 12 through 14 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, in National Harbor, Maryland. McDonald leads more than 6,000 people dedicated to the next...
John Legend and Other Celebrities Shut Kanye West Down After Anti-Semitic Tweets
Rapper Kanye West‘s latest antics may have long-lasting effects. While the mercurial rapper has been known to go off against Black people and pledge allegiance to white supremacists, this time celebrities are working together to shut him down and shut him up after posting what many considered to be anti-Semitic speech in tweets on Saturday.
Morehouse College Takes Top Prize at Black Enterprise’s HBCU Hackathon
The 7th Annual BE Smart Hackathon, hosted by BLACK ENTERPRISE and American Airlines, has come to a close, showcasing a multitude of prize-winning teams representing the “best of the best” in tech among HBCUs across the country. The three-member team from Atlanta-based Morehouse College scored first place in...
Ice Cube Reveals Warner Bros. Blocked His ‘Friday 4’ Scripts
Ice Cube has been steadily working to release the fourth installment of his cult classic Friday franchise. But the rapper/filmmaker says Warner Bros. is holding him back. Ice Cube appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last week alongside the rest of the Rock The Bells heavyweights and opened up about the future of his beloved Friday films. The fourth installment is said to be Last Friday and has been highly anticipated since Friday After Next was released in 2002.
Beyoncé’s Protégé Chloe Bailey Pops Open a Soda and Busts a Move In New Pepsi Commercial
Just like Beyoncé once did, her protégé Chloe Bailey has landed a Pepsi partnership complete with a sexy commercial. On October 4, an ad dropped with Bailey promoting the return of the mega brand’s Pepsi-Cola Soda Shop. “This collaboration with Pepsi is a dream come true,”...
