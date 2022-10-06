Ice Cube has been steadily working to release the fourth installment of his cult classic Friday franchise. But the rapper/filmmaker says Warner Bros. is holding him back. Ice Cube appeared on the Drink Champs podcast last week alongside the rest of the Rock The Bells heavyweights and opened up about the future of his beloved Friday films. The fourth installment is said to be Last Friday and has been highly anticipated since Friday After Next was released in 2002.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO