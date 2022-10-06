Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Mariners Fast Facts: Seattle dominates playoff return, beats Blue Jays 4-0
Were the Mariners ready? Yeah, they were ready. Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0: Box score | M’s take series lead – quotes and full recap. The M’s came out like a house of fire in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. Just like that, they are a win away from moving on to a meeting with the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series next week.
Enter to win Seahawks vs Cardinals Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News
KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday October 16th!. On Monday, October 10th be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10th.
British Columbians divided over loyalties to Mariners or Blue Jays
The Blue Jays – the Mariners’ opponent in the Wild Card playoff series this weekend – may call Toronto home, but they also have a lot of fans out west in Vancouver and in other parts of British Columbia. As it turns out, the Mariners may have a few supporters north of the 49th parallel as well.
Watch: Mariners open return to playoffs with Cal Raleigh homer
Alek Manoah has been one of baseball’s best pitchers this year, and the All-Star right-hander ended the season on quite the run as he was named American League Pitcher of the Month for September. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh didn’t get the memo, apparently. Seattle was already up 1-0...
Mariners ALDS schedule, Astros matchup and radio broadcast details
The Seattle Mariners have a date in an American League Division Series with a very familiar opponent. After their two-game AL Wild Card sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto, the M’s earned a matchup against the AL West champions, the Houston Astros. The Mariners will get a couple of days to prepare before the best-of-five series starts Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Recap: Mariners erase big deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) – Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped the Mariners’ historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while...
GM Justin Hollander: Mariners do 4 things that ‘drive’ playoff success
The Mariners are on less than 24 hours from playing the franchise’s first playoff game since 2001, and they have a tough task in the opening round as they are in Toronto for a best-of-three series with the Blue Jays. Someone who has played a major role in getting...
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 39-32 loss to Saints
The Seahawks again were able to put points on the board with Geno Smith under center, but Seattle’s defense again had too many issues in a 39-32 Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. As we do after each Hawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of...
Lodeiro scores twice, Sounders draw with San Jose 2-2 in finale
SEATTLE (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in an MLS season finale. Cowell’s game-tying goal came in the 75th minute for the Earthquakes (8-15-11). Miguel Trauco had an assist on the goal.
Believe it! Mariners come back from 7 down, clinch ALDS berth
ALWC Game 2 – Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9: Box score | Recap story & photo gallery. The win guarantees the Mariners their first home playoff game in 21 years, which will happen in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the AL West-champion Houston Astros next Saturday. The series itself will begin Tuesday in Houston.
Lindberg, Penguins stun Bears for preseason shootout win
The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rode a magnificent performance by netminder Filip Lindberg to a 3-2, shootout win over the Hershey Bears o
Luis Castillo does the nearly impossible as Mariners silence Blue Jays
There are a lot of words to describe what Luis Castillo just did in the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2001. Masterful, nasty, diabolical, filthy, disgusting, mean and incredible are just a few that come to mind. But...
Mariners have no shortage of heroes in incredible sweep of Blue Jays
8-1 deficit? Robbie Ray not getting through four innings? Paul Sewald imploding? No hits from the lineup into the fifth inning? The Mariners don’t care, as they erased that seven-run fifth inning deficit and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9, sweeping the Wild Card round and earning an ALDS date with the Houston Astros.
