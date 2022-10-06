ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners Fast Facts: Seattle dominates playoff return, beats Blue Jays 4-0

Were the Mariners ready? Yeah, they were ready. Mariners 4, Blue Jays 0: Box score | M’s take series lead – quotes and full recap. The M’s came out like a house of fire in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Game 1 of their best-of-three American League Wild Card Series. Just like that, they are a win away from moving on to a meeting with the Houston Astros in the AL Division Series next week.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Enter to win Seahawks vs Cardinals Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday October 16th!. On Monday, October 10th be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, October 10th.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

British Columbians divided over loyalties to Mariners or Blue Jays

The Blue Jays – the Mariners’ opponent in the Wild Card playoff series this weekend – may call Toronto home, but they also have a lot of fans out west in Vancouver and in other parts of British Columbia. As it turns out, the Mariners may have a few supporters north of the 49th parallel as well.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Watch: Mariners open return to playoffs with Cal Raleigh homer

Alek Manoah has been one of baseball’s best pitchers this year, and the All-Star right-hander ended the season on quite the run as he was named American League Pitcher of the Month for September. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh didn’t get the memo, apparently. Seattle was already up 1-0...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Pacific, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners ALDS schedule, Astros matchup and radio broadcast details

The Seattle Mariners have a date in an American League Division Series with a very familiar opponent. After their two-game AL Wild Card sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto, the M’s earned a matchup against the AL West champions, the Houston Astros. The Mariners will get a couple of days to prepare before the best-of-five series starts Tuesday at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Recap: Mariners erase big deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win

TORONTO (AP) – Carlos Santana and J.P. Crawford delivered before Adam Frazier capped the Mariners’ historic comeback with one sweet swing. A little October fun for a new generation of Mariners. Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and Seattle erased a seven-run deficit while...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 39-32 loss to Saints

The Seahawks again were able to put points on the board with Geno Smith under center, but Seattle’s defense again had too many issues in a 39-32 Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints. As we do after each Hawks game, we have collected the instant reactions of...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Quinton Byfield
MyNorthwest.com

Lodeiro scores twice, Sounders draw with San Jose 2-2 in finale

SEATTLE (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday in an MLS season finale. Cowell’s game-tying goal came in the 75th minute for the Earthquakes (8-15-11). Miguel Trauco had an assist on the goal.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Believe it! Mariners come back from 7 down, clinch ALDS berth

ALWC Game 2 – Mariners 10, Blue Jays 9: Box score | Recap story & photo gallery. The win guarantees the Mariners their first home playoff game in 21 years, which will happen in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the AL West-champion Houston Astros next Saturday. The series itself will begin Tuesday in Houston.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Luis Castillo does the nearly impossible as Mariners silence Blue Jays

There are a lot of words to describe what Luis Castillo just did in the Mariners’ 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2001. Masterful, nasty, diabolical, filthy, disgusting, mean and incredible are just a few that come to mind. But...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Anaheim Ducks#Oilers#The Pacific Division
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners have no shortage of heroes in incredible sweep of Blue Jays

8-1 deficit? Robbie Ray not getting through four innings? Paul Sewald imploding? No hits from the lineup into the fifth inning? The Mariners don’t care, as they erased that seven-run fifth inning deficit and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9, sweeping the Wild Card round and earning an ALDS date with the Houston Astros.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy