Read full article on original website
Related
Coastal Georgia U.S. House race: Is Herring a centrist? Is Carter a 'Trump surrogate?'
With Georgia's historic Democratic flip in the 2020 election, the state’s political landscape changed for 2022. For proof, see the First District U.S. House race between political newcomer Wade Herring, a Democrat, and long-serving GOP incumbent Buddy Carter. ...
Encrypted messages, secret recording: Inside week one of the Oath Keepers trial and a look at what's next
A DC jury saw violent talk from the militia group Oath Keepers and early Jan. 6 plans in the high-profile trial's first week. A look at what's next.
How Harris is listening — and speaking — about abortion rights before the midterms
Vice President Harris has held more than 20 events on abortion rights since May. She's been traveling the country to listen and speak about what's become a top issue for Democratic voters.
Comments / 0