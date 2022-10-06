ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Davis
Person
Ron Wolf
ESPN

Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room

LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired

An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral

After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Raiders#American Football#The Raider Nation#Usc#The Minnesota Vikings#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday

It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo

The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy