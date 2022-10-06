Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Referee Jerome Boger fails to understand roughing the passer... again
NFL officials are not very good at differentiating between what is roughing the passer and what is not roughing the passer. Those officials are not helped by the league’s rulebook, which gives the parameters of the penalty, and then tells officials to do this:. When in doubt about a...
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
ESPN
Aaron Rodgers not happy with talk in Packers' locker room
LONDON -- Aaron Rodgers heard the talk even before someone relayed what Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said in the locker room after Sunday's upset loss to the New York Giants. And he didn't like. Alexander, the Pro Bowl cornerback, said he wasn't worried about the defense despite its...
Report: NFL Head Coach Is Going To Be Fired
An NFL head coach is reportedly going to be fired, as it's now a matter of "when," not "if." Pro Football Talk reports that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not long for Carolina. The former college football head coach will reportedly be fired soon. "Now hearing it's a matter...
Tony Romo's Sarcastic Comment During Bills-Steelers Goes Viral
After getting bludgeoned throughout the first half of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally got a break,. Up 31-3 in the third quarter, the Bills looked poised to increase their lopsided lead. However, Quintin Morris fumbled a shovel pass from Josh Allen as he dived into the end zone. Pittsburgh recovered to force a takeaway.
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Lions CB Saivion Smith taken to hospital after collapsing on field against Patriots
Another scary football moment. This one happened Sunday in Foxborough as the Detroit Lions visited the New England Patriots. Saivion Smith falls to the turf and suffers what the team says is a neck injury. An ambulance came onto the field and the second-year CB from Alabama was taken to...
NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Did After Gisele Hired Divorce Lawyer
Earlier this week, a new report emerged suggesting Tom Brady hired a divorce lawyer only after Gisele did so. According to the latest report from PEOPLE, though, it was Gisele who first hired a divorce lawyer. The report suggested Brady did so in response and that he doesn't want to...
NFL Fans Are Calling For Coach's Firing On Sunday
It's safe to say that Cleveland Browns fans have seen enough of defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns have some talent on defense, but so far this season, they've really disappointed. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the same is true on Sunday. Cleveland is now trailing Los Angeles, 17-14, following some really...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss
Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
Cowboys Receive Awful Injury News On Key Offensive Player
The Dallas Cowboys have done an excellent job so far this season navigating all of the injuries on their roster. Coming into the season they were already behind the eight-ball on the offensive line when Tyron Smith required surgery to repair a torn hamstring. The offensive line for the Cowboys...
Melvin Gordon staring down Russell Wilson became an instant NFL meme
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Swimsuit Photo
The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts both deserved to lose Thursday night's game - but the Colts came out on top with a 12-9 overtime win. There wasn't much to cheer for during the game, which left the home team's cheerleading squad without much to do. However, there was one cheerleader who managed to steal the headlines.
ESPN Analyst Predicts NFL Coach Will Be Fired "If Things Don't Pick Up Soon"
It's early in the NFL season, but it sounds like Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat. According to ESPN insiders Jeremey Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Panthers could fire Rhule "if things don't pick up soon." "Coaching hot seat chatter is already starting to...
