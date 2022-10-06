ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission

Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin 'miscalculated' Russia's ability to occupy Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a normally rational actor who badly misjudged his prospects of occupying Ukraine. In remarks released by CNN ahead of its broadcast of the interview later Tuesday, Biden said that while he believed Putin was rational, he had underestimated the ferocity of Ukrainian defiance.
POLITICS
City Journal

Rebalancing the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve’s oscillating “go-stop” monetary policy of the 1970s was a function of shifting priorities. During the “go” phase, policymakers held interest rates artificially low throughout the initial stages of economic expansion in an effort to push the unemployment rate down. Inevitably, inflation would rise to unacceptable levels, at which point the “stop” phase kicked in. The steep rise in interest rates required to curtail inflation sent the economy into recession.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Community Policy