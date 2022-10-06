Read full article on original website
WPMI
Prichard man allegedly burns toddler, sparks Aniah’s Law conversation
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime alert tonight from a horrific crime that happened in Prichard earlier this week. Eugene Sneed was arrested for abusing his own little girl allegedly pouring boiling hot water down the one-year old's throat. A judge revoked Sneed’s bond today in court and he remains in Metro Jail. The District Attorney said Sneed was a danger to not only himself, but to others. That's because this isn't the first time. He's had run ins with the law, he's been charged with multiple violent crimes in the past and was out on bond when he allegedly burned his child.
WPMI
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
WPMI
Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
WPMI
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office details recent Fentanyl trafficking arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, September 23, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 3611 Welch Drive North in Mobile, Al. MCSO Deputies recovered marijuana, large sum of US Currency, paraphernalia, cocaine and a firearm. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Mobile...
WPMI
Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office seeks man missing from Fish River/Marlow area
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — BCSO is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall. He was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas Station in Fish River/Marlow area on 10/1/2022 around 7:00 P.M. Mr. Hall is 5’6” 150 lbs. If you have information...
WPMI
Local faith group working to halt gun violence with Community Night Walks
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile hub of a national organization Faith In Action made up of concerned citizens, made their way through Ladd Peebles Stadium to stand up against the growing acts of youth violence in Mobile. They spoke with fans during the Leflore and Vigor high school...
WPMI
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Penelope House helps victims of intimate partner violence to gain social and economic independence through shelter, counseling, advocacy, and referral to community resources and agencies in Mobile, Washington, Choctaw, and Clarke Counties in Alabama. The shelter can provide refuge for victims and their children when their lives are in imminent danger. Temporary shelter allows escape from a violent situation. The prevention of domestic violence through education and public awareness is the goal of Penelope House.
WPMI
Protestors hold vigil in Fairhope for reproductive rights ahead of midterms
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thousands of people took to the streets today in Washington D.C. and across the country. They're protesting, demanding the right to abortion. Demonstrators in Fairhope held a demonstration of their own...a vigil at the civic center. Candles burn as Pro-choice advocates gather, hoisting signs saying,...
WPMI
Novelis aluminum manufacturing facility breaks ground in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — WATCH. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will join Novelis for its fully integrated aluminum manufacturing facility groundbreaking. The facility, a $2.5 billion investment, will provide an additional 1,000 more jobs to the Baldwin County community. Their focus, once operational, will be on the beverage container market. Currently, Novelis has 33 manufacturing operations worldwide, including 16 in the U.S.
