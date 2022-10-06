ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Prichard man allegedly burns toddler, sparks Aniah’s Law conversation

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A crime alert tonight from a horrific crime that happened in Prichard earlier this week. Eugene Sneed was arrested for abusing his own little girl allegedly pouring boiling hot water down the one-year old's throat. A judge revoked Sneed’s bond today in court and he remains in Metro Jail. The District Attorney said Sneed was a danger to not only himself, but to others. That's because this isn't the first time. He's had run ins with the law, he's been charged with multiple violent crimes in the past and was out on bond when he allegedly burned his child.
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
Recognize this tattoo? FBI seek relatives and friends of man who died in 1963

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The FBI is seeking relatives and friends of Elijah "Lige" Howell/Howard [1927-1963]. Mr. Howard lived in Prichard, AL, with his wife Carrie and passed away in Mobile, AL, in 1963 with Ms. Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer. His relatives may be able to assist in the case of a woman and child found in another state.
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office details recent Fentanyl trafficking arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Friday, September 23, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 3611 Welch Drive North in Mobile, Al. MCSO Deputies recovered marijuana, large sum of US Currency, paraphernalia, cocaine and a firearm. Both subjects were arrested and transported to Mobile...
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Penelope House helps victims of intimate partner violence to gain social and economic independence through shelter, counseling, advocacy, and referral to community resources and agencies in Mobile, Washington, Choctaw, and Clarke Counties in Alabama. The shelter can provide refuge for victims and their children when their lives are in imminent danger. Temporary shelter allows escape from a violent situation. The prevention of domestic violence through education and public awareness is the goal of Penelope House.
Protestors hold vigil in Fairhope for reproductive rights ahead of midterms

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Thousands of people took to the streets today in Washington D.C. and across the country. They're protesting, demanding the right to abortion. Demonstrators in Fairhope held a demonstration of their own...a vigil at the civic center. Candles burn as Pro-choice advocates gather, hoisting signs saying,...
Novelis aluminum manufacturing facility breaks ground in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — WATCH. Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will join Novelis for its fully integrated aluminum manufacturing facility groundbreaking. The facility, a $2.5 billion investment, will provide an additional 1,000 more jobs to the Baldwin County community. Their focus, once operational, will be on the beverage container market. Currently, Novelis has 33 manufacturing operations worldwide, including 16 in the U.S.
