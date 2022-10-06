Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors
ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
kitco.com
Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention
TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
kitco.com
India's central bank reveals its plans for a digital rupee
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The purpose of the missive was to help raise public awareness around the issuance of CBDCs – which...
kitco.com
Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more
SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining firm. In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
kitco.com
What's ahead? More rate hikes vs. global monetary policy pivot: here's a look at global rate hikes in 2022
(Kitco News) Central banks worldwide have been on an unprecedented synchronized rate hike cycle that is raising some serious doubts, including a warning from the United Nations. And as recession fears become ingrained, is a global monetary policy pivot just around the corner?. This year saw some of the most...
kitco.com
BNB Chain hacked for $80 million as a result of a bridge exploit
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. It has now been determined that a hacker was able to exploit an issue with a cross-chain bridge...
kitco.com
Lithium producer Allkem, IFC agree on $200M project financing for Sal de Vida
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, IFC's proposed investment comprises a US$200 million debt package, including up to US$100...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kitco.com
Nvidia says it does not expect new U.S. export hit its business
Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Friday said it does not expect new U.S. export control rules against sending chips to Chinese supercomputing systems to have a material affect on its business. read more. Nvidia said the it had already been made subject to rules, which it disclosed...
kitco.com
Canada posts 'tepid' job rebound, big rate hike still in cards
OTTAWA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added jobs in September but did little to recoup the losses of the last three months while the jobless rate beat forecasts, edging down as fewer people looked for work, official data showed on Friday. Canada added a net 21,100 jobs in...
kitco.com
Jobs report halts metal's momentum
A stronger than expected Friday jobs report halted market momentum, and the decision on Thacker Pass, America's next big lithium mine was pushed to the new year. On Friday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae rounded up the metals and mining news for the week.
kitco.com
Things are breaking
Gold fell $50.43 (or -2.95%) to close at $1,660.61 for the month. After several tests over the past few years, gold finally fell below the $1,700 support level as the U.S. dollar (USD) made 20-year highs and real yields made 12-year highs. In a rare occurrence, the USD and real yields have surged simultaneously the most in the past 25 years, a significant tightening of financial conditions. September saw substantial losses in most asset classes except the USD and volatility. The Fed has now conducted three 75 bps rate hikes in a row to bring Fed Funds to 3.25%, and market expectations of the terminal are now at 4.50%-4.75%, a level that we believe has severe growth consequences. Geopolitical war tensions increased further (natural gas flows shut, pipeline sabotage, land annexation, nuclear threats). But the most significant development is the ongoing crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Market tension in FX and rates have likely broken the UK bond market and highlighted the fragility and risks in the global financial system. Figure 1 highlights the year-to-date returns for various asset classes and the degree of market pain across all risk assets.
kitco.com
Jobs report shows Fed tightening still a work in progress
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - After a drop in job vacancies, a dip in rental costs and signs of growing consumer caution seemed to show the Federal Reserve’s strict monetary medicine beginning to kick in, a strong September jobs report has left policymakers still waiting for clear signs their efforts to cool the economy are working.
kitco.com
Can gold price hold $1,700 as Wall Street sees short squeeze running out of steam next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. While Wall Street has flipped to the bearish side, the Kitco News Weekly Gold Survey shows that retail...
US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Sell-Off
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after the Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points in the previous session following the release of jobs data. The major indices, however, settled the week higher but gave back most of the gains recorded earlier during the week. The Dow gained 2% last week, while the S&P gained around 1.5%.
kitco.com
Gold and silver need more than a short squeeze
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. However, heading into the weekend, momentum is starting to wane as gold ends the week testing support at...
kitco.com
What the rising dollar means for gold
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. With the US Dollar continuing to rise, CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses what it may mean for gold. Jeff compares the current situation to 1985 and discusses whether we are...
Beyond Dogecoin: These 3 Unique Cryptos Are Better Buys
Meme coins are so 2021. Instead, consider these unique cryptos offering superior long-term investment prospects.
Why NVIDIA, Microsoft And Amazon Shares Traded Lower; Here Are 73 Biggest Movers From Friday
Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY climbed 61.4% to close at $2.63 on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday. Inventiva S.A. IVA climbed 69.5% to settle at $7.05 after gaining around 10% on Thursday. Minim, Inc. MINM rose 50.9% to close at $0.32 on Friday. Minim, during August,...
kitco.com
U.S. labor market charges ahead as nonfarm payrolls rise solidly, jobless rate falls
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. job growth slowed moderately in September while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. Though the decline in the jobless rate from 3.7% in...
Comments / 0