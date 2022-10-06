Read full article on original website
MCLA to Hold Fall Day of Service Oct. 15
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold its annual Fall Day of Service on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students, faculty, and staff at MCLA will gather on campus at Venable Gym, then travel to different locations in the Northern Berkshires to do volunteer work. The...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls
Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two and a half. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With October here, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
BCC to Host Community Tag Sale Oct. 23
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) will hold a community tag sale of surplus inventory on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain date is Sunday, Nov. 6). The sale will take place in the North parking lot on the main campus, located at 1350 West Street, Pittsfield.
spectrumnews1.com
Berkshire Community Action Council to host first Indigenous Peoples' Celebration in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The first Indigenous Peoples' Celebration in the Berkshires will bring members of the Stockbridge-Munsee tribe to Pittsfield this weekend. The event is being hosted by the Berkshire Community Action Council on Sunday at the Pittsfield Common. The Stockbridge-Munsee tribe were the original inhabitants of Berkshire County and...
Drive-by Halloween house tour will continue as a new Westfield tradition
WESTFIELD — Halloween decorations may be one of the best parts of the holiday, and in Westfield, residents who think they’ve found the perfect spooky setup can show it off. Arranged by Westfield on Weekends, the third Haunted Houses Drive-by Tour is being planned for Oct. 15-31. Bob...
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
Mass. family discusses tainted Camp Lejeune water, $6.7B settlement
There were too many dead babies, including her own. As far back as the 1960s, Sally J. McLaughlin was struck by the growing number of gravestones for stillborn babies where their own infant girl was buried at the Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery, a military graveyard in Hawaii. The bereft mother visited baby Michelle’s grave in 1967. The baby was born dead a year earlier from an in utero defect called anencephaly, preventing all or part of the brain from developing.
outdoors.org
INNER BACKPACKER: AT BERKSHIRES - CHESHIRE - VT BORDER
Registration is required for this activity. This three-day, two-night backpack will cover 23 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Massachusetts from Cheshire MA to the VT Border. We'll hike up to 10 miles a day, on moderate terrain over Mt Greylock and Mt Williams with a total ascent of 5,500' during the trip.. Both peaks have terrific views and the foliage should be at peak colors. We'll maintain a slow-moderate pace (about 1.8 mph moving and 1.2 overall). Participants will need to have appropriate backpacking gear to be self-reliant on this multi-day trip, including food and water. A sense of humor, adventure, and fun is also required! Sign-up preference given to those who have completed this year's Worcester Chapter backpacking workshop. Others may register, but will be wait-listed until three weeks before the trip.
McCann Tea Room Opens for the Semester
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Students in McCann Technical School's Culinary Arts Department opened the McCann Tea Room for its 61st year on Thursday morning, with plans to open the kitchen several more times throughout October, November and December. The tea room operates on select days inside the school from...
Weekend Outlook: Artwalks, Haunted Houses, and More
Continue the fall season this weekend with these entertaining events including artwalks, haunted houses, pumpkin shows and more. It's the first Friday of the month, which means a First Friday Artswalk. The walk runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features a dozen art shows and exhibits on view at venues around downtown Pittsfield. Most of the art being on display throughout October.
Local based bank opens new branch in West Springfield
New Valley Bank & Trust will open a new full-service West Springfield branch.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
wamc.org
Ahead of Greylock Ramble, Mass. DCR issues water alert for hikers
Ahead of a popular hiking event, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says people cannot refill water bottles at the summit of Mount Greylock in the Town of Adams due to water quality issues with the potable water tap. The 54th Greylock Ramble – a hike up the state’s...
franklincountynow.com
Great Falls Festival Coming To An End
(Turners Falls, MA) The Great Falls Festival, or Pumpkinfest as it was first known, will be holding its twelfth and final annual event on October 22nd on Avenue A in Turners Falls. Since 2010, the Pumpkinfest has brought together the community, local businesses, and performers. Organizers hope this year’s will be the biggest yet as the community says farewell to what has become a local tradition.
recordpatriot.com
Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history
PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
spectrumnews1.com
Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely
Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
