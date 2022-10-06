Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
What's ahead? More rate hikes vs. global monetary policy pivot: here's a look at global rate hikes in 2022
(Kitco News) Central banks worldwide have been on an unprecedented synchronized rate hike cycle that is raising some serious doubts, including a warning from the United Nations. And as recession fears become ingrained, is a global monetary policy pivot just around the corner?. This year saw some of the most...
kitco.com
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse pays down debt to calm investors
ZURICH, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) will buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3 billion) of debt, an attempt by the Swiss bank to show its financial muscle and reassure investors concerned about the lender's overhaul and how much it may cost. Speculation about the bank's...
kitco.com
South Korea's central-bank chief says inflation could stay around 5% through Q1 2023, warrants rate hikes
SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's headline inflation is likely to stay around 5% through the first quarter of next year, which would warrant further increases in interest rates, central bank governor Rhee Chang-yong said on Friday. "Inflation in the 5% range could continue through the first quarter of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Russian consumer inflation slows to 13.7% yr/yr in Sept, picks up m/m
MOSCOW, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Russia slowed further in September, but consumer prices rose in month-on-month terms for the first time since May, data showed on Friday, adding more credence to expectations the central bank's rate-cutting cycle may be over. Inflation has slowed since accelerating sharply after...
kitco.com
Gold prices sees solid selling pressure as U.S. economy created 263K jobs in September
(Kitco News) - The gold market has dropped into negative territory, and tested support above $1,700 an ounce following stronger-than-expected labor market data. Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said 263,000 jobs were created in September. The data beat expectations economists were forecasting job gains of around 248,000. At the...
kitco.com
Spain to guarantee rural areas access to financial services
ADRID, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Spanish government and banks agreed a roadmap on Friday to guarantee scarcely populated rural villages access to financial services and to soften the impact from rising mortgage costs on the most vulnerable. Under the plan all villages in Spain with more than 500 inhabitants...
kitco.com
Eurex Clearing says collateral cushion rises to record high
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The collateral against potential losses posted on derivatives trades at Eurex has risen to a record high of around 130 billion euros ($128 billion) in the face of highly volatile markets and stubborn inflation, Erik Mueller, CEO of Eurex Clearing, told Reuters on Thursday. This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ANZ, Westpac investors call for climate risk resolutions at AGMs
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Australia's two top banks on Monday requested resolutions be put forth at upcoming annual general meetings to push the lenders disclose how they would avoid financing new or expanded fossil fuel projects.
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
kitco.com
Brazil's Cosan acquires 4.9% of miner Vale, plans to buy more
SAO PAULO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Cosan SA said on Friday it had acquired 4.9% of Vale SA's common shares and intends to further increase its stake in the mining firm. In a securities filing, Cosan said it made the purchase "through a subsidiary and a combination of direct investments, equity and derivative operations."
kitco.com
India's central bank reveals its plans for a digital rupee
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The purpose of the missive was to help raise public awareness around the issuance of CBDCs – which...
kitco.com
Japan's foreign reserves drop by record on market shakeout, FX intervention
TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves fell by a record $54 billion in September, official data showed on Friday, as global market ructions dented the value of foreign bonds and prompted dollar-selling intervention to arrest a steep decline in the yen. The reserves stood at $1.238 trillion at...
kitco.com
How to interpret today’s jobs report, and what does it mean for gold prices?
Today’s jobs report for September showed a decrease in monthly gains, with 263,000 new jobs added last month, a decline from the prior month in which 315,000 new jobs were added. The deep impact it had on almost every asset class in the financial markets was not because of...
A tiny error in your address could wreck your credit rating
Gary Sleet* no longer officially exists as far as the financial sector is concerned. He’s ineligible for a mortgage, a personal loan or a mobile phone contract, and he would be refused if he applied for a credit card. Sleet, who lives in Paisley, Renfrewshire, has committed no offence...
kitco.com
Celsius users open to dox'ing after financial record disclosure
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The publicly available court documents contain more than 14,500 pages that detail trading data for the platform’s founder...
Europe's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell for the fourth-straight session on Monday as investors worried about the impact of increasing Ukraine-Russia tensions and of central banks' resolve to tame inflation on economic growth and corporate profits.
kitco.com
Bitcoin tumbles below $19,600 as the US dollar strengthens
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month after an expected payroll gain of 255,000. At the same...
kitco.com
Things are breaking
Gold fell $50.43 (or -2.95%) to close at $1,660.61 for the month. After several tests over the past few years, gold finally fell below the $1,700 support level as the U.S. dollar (USD) made 20-year highs and real yields made 12-year highs. In a rare occurrence, the USD and real yields have surged simultaneously the most in the past 25 years, a significant tightening of financial conditions. September saw substantial losses in most asset classes except the USD and volatility. The Fed has now conducted three 75 bps rate hikes in a row to bring Fed Funds to 3.25%, and market expectations of the terminal are now at 4.50%-4.75%, a level that we believe has severe growth consequences. Geopolitical war tensions increased further (natural gas flows shut, pipeline sabotage, land annexation, nuclear threats). But the most significant development is the ongoing crisis in the United Kingdom (UK). Market tension in FX and rates have likely broken the UK bond market and highlighted the fragility and risks in the global financial system. Figure 1 highlights the year-to-date returns for various asset classes and the degree of market pain across all risk assets.
kitco.com
Canada posts 'tepid' job rebound, big rate hike still in cards
OTTAWA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added jobs in September but did little to recoup the losses of the last three months while the jobless rate beat forecasts, edging down as fewer people looked for work, official data showed on Friday. Canada added a net 21,100 jobs in...
Comments / 0