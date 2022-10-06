Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Pork Case Could Provide Roadmap for Moral Warfare
The Supreme Court will consider how California regulates living conditions for pigs raised for meat in a case with implications for the $26 billion US pork industry as well as state efforts to address everything from abortion to climate change. At issue in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross to...
bloomberglaw.com
Paul Clement’s New Firm Keeps Connection to Old Kirkland Cases
Clement’s firm has appeared in two cases with Kirkland & Ellis connections. High-profile appeals lawyer left firm in June over gun rights controversy. Heavyweight litigator Paul Clement is maintaining ties to clients from his old law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, even after his public exit over the firm’s stance against gun-rights cases.
bloomberglaw.com
Booz Allen Defends BlackRock Target Date Funds Driving Lawsuits
Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. wants out of a lawsuit challenging the BlackRock Inc. target date funds in its 401(k) plan, telling a Virginia federal judge that these low-cost funds are independently recognized as one of the best-rated options on the marketplace. The proposed class action relies on improper hindsight arguments...
bloomberglaw.com
Supreme Court Voices Worries Over California Humane-Pork Law (1)
US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders. Hearing arguments for more than two hours in Washington, the justices suggested they might let...
bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: Labor Agency Revisits Predictive Scheduling Policy
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. DOL Exploring Scheduling Rules|Will SECURE Act 2.0 Happen?. Rebecca Rainey: The Biden administration is taking a closer look at fair scheduling policies, hosting a roundtable last week at the Department of Labor that included workers, lawmakers, and industry representatives. Led by Labor Secretary Marty...
bloomberglaw.com
HSBC Mortgage Borrower’s Row to Wipe Out Debt Denied by Justices
Tenth Circuit set strict, five-year limit for Chapter 13 payments. Third Circuit allowed ‘reasonable time’ to make late payments. The US Supreme Court declined to examine whether a woman can wipe out mortgage debt owed to an HSBC Holdings unit despite missing payments due from an installment payment schedule in her personal bankruptcy plan.
bloomberglaw.com
Baker McKenzie Recruits Texas Data Privacy, Cybersecurity Lawyer
Rachel Ehlers has joined Baker McKenzie as a partner in the intellectual property and technology practice in Texas, the law firm said Tuesday. Ehlers advises on data privacy and cybersecurity issues, cross-border transfers, and data incident and breach response, the firm said. She represents clients in security program development and...
bloomberglaw.com
Labor Department Moves to Change Worker Classification Rule (3)
The Biden administration has issued a highly anticipated proposal on how it will approach independent contractor status under federal wage law, its second attempt to undo a Trump-era standard that it says leaves workers vulnerable to misclassification. The proposal, released Tuesday by the US Labor Department, clarifies when workers should...
bloomberglaw.com
Legal Questions Loom Over Latest Trans-Atlantic Data Flows Deal
US government commitments toward a new data privacy pact with Europe are expected to face tough legal scrutiny that could call free information flows into question again. The measures, announced Oct. 7, are meant to respond to a European Union court’s concerns that personal data leaving the bloc’s borders is subject to sweeping US government surveillance. These concerns toppled an earlier EU-US agreement known as the Privacy Shield.
bloomberglaw.com
How Law Firm Brand and Culture Can Lure Clients and Talent
Today’s biggest challenges for law firms are recruitment and retention of top talent, and competition for clients. With legal hiring surging, associate turnover at record highs, and growing demand for work/life balance in the legal space, a firm’s brand and culture can sway potential recruits to join your firm, or it can drive them away.
bloomberglaw.com
Employers and Weed Crime Pardons: Background Checks Explained
President Joe Biden’s much-ballyhooed move to pardon people charged with federal offenses for simple marijuana possession could mean renewed hopes for thousands of people with these convictions who may have been denied employment opportunities. The White House said the pardons could impact more than 6,500 people, but the Oct....
bloomberglaw.com
Verizon Promotes Legal Chief to New Global Services Presidency
Verizon Communications Inc. is promoting general counsel Craig Silliman to the new role of president of global services, including real estate, supply chain, finance, technology, security and public policy, the company announced Tuesday. Deputy counsel Vandana Venkatesh will replace Silliman as legal chief, Verizon said. “These moves will accelerate our...
bloomberglaw.com
Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law
An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
bloomberglaw.com
Arent Fox Schiff Takes on Tax Practice Partner in Washington
Shira Helstrom has joined Arent Fox Schiff LLP as a partner in the tax practice in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Tuesday. Helstrom was previously a part of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, where she served in the tax practice and tax-exempt organizations group, Arent Fox said. She advises clients...
bloomberglaw.com
DOJ Security Official Carlin Joins Paul Weiss in Washington
Former Justice Department official John Carlin has joined Paul Weiss in Washington, D.C., the law firm said Tuesday. Carlin will serve as co-head of the firm’s cybersecurity and data protection practice, as well as a partner in the litigation department, according to Paul Weiss. Carlin was previously the principal...
