NYLON
NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 7, 2022
TUMBLR'S COQUETTE AESTHETIC IS TAKING OVER BEAUTY — HOW TO GET THE LOOK. The allure of the...
NYLON
Japanese Breakfast On Covering Brandi Carlile For The North Face
Growing up in Eugene, Oregon, author and Japanese Breakfast frontwoman Michelle Zauner regularly reached for her trusted North Face jacket. “Where I grew up, The North Face is kind of the uniform for hiking and cycling and just existing in the rain,” she says. “It was definitely a part of my childhood.”
Lizzo appears to reference Ye's comments about her weight during Toronto concert: 'No motherf---ing reason'
Pop singer Lizzo referenced Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye (Kanye West) during a concert in Toronto, after the rapper criticized the mainstream media's promotion of obesity.
NYLON
Beyoncé Calls Right Said Fred's "Arrogant" Comments "Incredibly Disparaging"
On her new album, Renaissance, Beyoncé utilized a variety of samples and collaborators, many of whom were thrilled to be part of the experience (and to get their credits). After being criticized by Kelis during the album’s rollout, though, for using her sample on “Energy” (which Beyoncé then removed), the singer is now facing public blowback from English pop band Right Said Fred, whose 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy” is interpolated on “Alien Superstar.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
NYLON
Ireland Basinger Baldwin Dodges Paparazzi In St. Lucia's "Gimme The Night"
In the Nicole Lipp-directed video for St. Lucia’s “Gimme The Night,” model Ireland Basinger Baldwin takes refuge from hounding paparazzi by barricading herself in a convenience store. She and the store clerk (played by Jetta Juriansz) become friends, drinking, and dancing in the back aisles before the paps eventually join in the fun.
NYLON
Vanessa Hudgens Gets Paranormal With ‘Dead Hot,’ Her Spiritual Reality Movie
There’s something about former Disney Channel stars and a sudden pivot to ghost-hunting. Last year, Demi Lovato released Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a reality show meets docuseries on Peacock about her extra-terrestrial and ghost-hunting adventures. Now, Vanessa Hudgens is releasing a reality movie based on her spiritual witchcraft journey to Salem, Massachusetts, which is being described as The Craft meets The Simple Life.
