ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
NYLON

NYLON Daily Newsletter: October 7, 2022

A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. TUMBLR’S COQUETTE AESTHETIC IS TAKING OVER BEAUTY — HOW TO GET THE LOOK. The allure of the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NYLON

Beyoncé Calls Right Said Fred's "Arrogant" Comments "Incredibly Disparaging"

On her new album, Renaissance, Beyoncé utilized a variety of samples and collaborators, many of whom were thrilled to be part of the experience (and to get their credits). After being criticized by Kelis during the album’s rollout, though, for using her sample on “Energy” (which Beyoncé then removed), the singer is now facing public blowback from English pop band Right Said Fred, whose 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy” is interpolated on “Alien Superstar.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skims
The Associated Press

Kanye West's Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokespersons for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said Sunday that Ye posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records. That’s an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. In the same tweet, which was removed by Twitter, he said: “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
INTERNET
NYLON

Ireland Basinger Baldwin Dodges Paparazzi In St. Lucia's "Gimme The Night"

In the Nicole Lipp-directed video for St. Lucia’s “Gimme The Night,” model Ireland Basinger Baldwin takes refuge from hounding paparazzi by barricading herself in a convenience store. She and the store clerk (played by Jetta Juriansz) become friends, drinking, and dancing in the back aisles before the paps eventually join in the fun.
CELEBRITIES
NYLON

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Paranormal With ‘Dead Hot,’ Her Spiritual Reality Movie

There’s something about former Disney Channel stars and a sudden pivot to ghost-hunting. Last year, Demi Lovato released Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a reality show meets docuseries on Peacock about her extra-terrestrial and ghost-hunting adventures. Now, Vanessa Hudgens is releasing a reality movie based on her spiritual witchcraft journey to Salem, Massachusetts, which is being described as The Craft meets The Simple Life.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy