🎥A Day in the Life: Haven Steel
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Wichita, Kansas
Wichita is a vibrant city in the south-central part of Kansas, about 139 miles south of Topeka. It sits at the crossroads of Interstate 35 and State Highway 400, making it easy to access. What is Wichita, Kansas, known for? Wichita is known by many as the Air Capital of...
Wildfire task force will meet in Salina Wednesday
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Governor’s Wildfire Task Force will meet on Wednesday, October 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Kansas Regional Training Institute, 2929 Scanlan Avenue in Salina. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer is a member of the task force. The meeting is open to...
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices...
Planning board to hear case on iced tea store
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The options for early morning beverages continue to spread in the Salt City. The Hutchinson Planning Commission will take on a rezoning as part of its meeting on Tuesday to allow for an HTeaO, a drive-thru iced tea store. HTeaO is a business that features 25...
City of Wichita ends emergency rental assistance program
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita ended its participation in a program that helped to pay past due rent and utilities for people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city said as of last Wednesday, it’s exhausted all its funding for the program.
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Beer Freedom: Butler County businesses push for ballot measure to reassess food sales rule
This November, Butler County voters will have the opportunity to keep or rescind a 1986 rule affecting all public eateries, bars and breweries.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Hutchinson Art Center to Host Reception for Members Art Show
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Art Center is hard at work hanging their next exhibition – the Hutchinson Art Center Members Art Show. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy the variety of stellar work by artist members on...
WSU report says Wichita area expects to have strongest job growth in Kansas
An updated forecast from Wichita State University says the Wichita area will be one of the strongest job growth areas for Kansas for the rest of this year into 2023. The university’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has issued an updated jobs forecast. It said average employment in the Wichita metro area was up by 4,917 workers in 2021 for a growth of 1.7 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a loss of 39,700 jobs in 2020, but the region added back 36,300 workers the next year. For 2022, the growth was over two percent for the first two quarters, but it’s expected to moderate the rest of the year and into 2023.
Son bullied, Great Bend mom wants cell phones removed from school
Hours after a story on Great Bend Post was released depicting cyber bullying that was reported at Hoisington Middle School, a mother of a student at Great Bend High School came forward and said, “there’s a lot going on, and this is just the tip of the iceberg because so many parents have a story.”
Another chance to try new county kiosk is Friday afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County taxpayers will be able to get some hands-on information about the new kiosk in the outer lobby of the Reno County Annex Friday afternoon. The kiosk has information about all departments located in the annex and can be very helpful in reviewing items required by the various departments.
Blue Dragons Go on the Road Saturday to Face Dodge City
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team starts the second half of the 2022 season with the beginning of a two-game road trip when the Blue Dragons square off against the Dodge City Conquistadors. Hutchinson (5-0, 2-0 KJCCC) and Dodge City (2-3, 1-2) kickoff at...
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
Why some downtown Wichita roads will close Sunday
Around 1,800 runners are expected to run either a marathon, half-marathon or the 5K in Wichita's core area Sunday morning into the afternoon.
Overgrown vegetation questioned at demolished Wendy’s in Great Bend
During Monday’s meeting, Great Bend City Council member Kevyn Soupiset asked Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer if city crews could take a look at the property at 3519 10th Street. Soupiset said weeds were getting tall and trash was starting to collect on the property. The land in question...
Great Bend adjusts salaries for city employees
At the 2023 budget meeting in July, the City of Great Bend discussed giving employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and adjusting the salary resolution upward by 3% as well. At Monday’s meeting, the Great Bend City Council approved the salary resolution in the consent agenda. For the 12-month period...
Update: WFD looking for more victims of fatal downtown house fires
One person was found dead after a three-alarm fire burned two homes in downtown Wichita Saturday night.
