ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California to start sending out $9.5 billion in tax refunds of up to $1,050 to residents

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4397qY_0iOwiUAD00

PIX Now 09:57

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday confirmed the state will begin sending out $9.5 billion in tax refunds to help Californians cope with inflation Friday.

The so-called Middle Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 that will benefit millions of eligible Californians under the largest such program in state history, according to a press release issued by the governor's office. Upwards of 23 million residents, including those who do not have U.S. citizenship, will be receiving the refund to help them cover the rising costs of gas and groceries.

The release said the program to "get money back in the pockets of Californians" is an extension of the 2021 Golden State Stimulus, which distributed $9 billion to families, and the billions in pandemic relief funds that went to help residents pay rent and cover overdue utility bills in addition to supporting small businesses.

"We know it's expensive right now, and California is putting money back into your pockets to help. We're sending out refunds worth over a thousand dollars to help families pay for everything from groceries to gas," said Newsom.

Newsom also tweeted about the refund Thursday morning.

According to the governor's office, payments will range from $400 to $1,050 for couples who filed their taxes jointly and $200 to $700 for all other individuals depending on their income and whether they claimed a dependent. A total of 18 million payments will be distributed, with an estimated 8 million direct deposits set to start arriving in bank accounts between October 7 and November 14.

Additionally, an estimated 10 million debit cards will be delivered to eligible California residents from October 25 through January 15. To determine your eligibility and get an estimate on your refund, residents can visit taxrefund.ca.gov .

"Inflated costs for everyday necessities have forced many to cut corners or make impossible choices, and pain at the pump has been compounded by the return of the commute for many Californians" said State Controller and Franchise Tax Board Chair Betty T. Yee. "As the holidays approach, my team members are thrilled to be able to get these payments into the hands of those who have been struggling, so they can enjoy a measure of relief."

Comments / 16

overture
4d ago

Great, he's solved CA biggest problems by giving us our own money back, and then taxing us all again with the highest taxes in the nation on fuel, which we refine, then ship to other states, which charge their fellow statesmen less.

Reply
5
Yvette Garcia
4d ago

It’s insulting when they can give trillions and trillions to another country and then be like.. oh here’s $300 vote for me🙄

Reply(2)
5
james gerber
4d ago

Trying to buy votes with your money. Funny how they think Americans are too stupid to realize that.

Reply(4)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
morningbrew.com

California (and other states) prepares for another stimulus check

If you see a Californian staring at their computer this weekend, they aren’t working on their screenplay for once. They are probably refreshing their accounts to see if their one-time inflation relief payment hit. The state started sending payments of up to $1,050 to 23 million residents yesterday. Not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Hill

California to begin sending tax refunds up to $1,050 on Thursday

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Thursday that his state will begin sending tax refunds of up to $1,050 to certain residents. State lawmakers approved the refunds, which vary in amount based on individuals’ 2020 tax returns, as part of California’s annual budget signed by Newsom in June to aid residents as they face high inflation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

California's First ‘Inflation Relief' Payments Are on the Way. Here's What to Know

Tens of millions of Californians will begin receiving so-called 'inflation relief' payments Friday through the Middle Class Tax Refund approved by lawmakers in June. Eligible Californians will receive $200 to $1,050, depending on tax filing status and income. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is up for re-election in November's runoff, said in a tweet that 23 million Californians will begin received the refunds Friday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Californians
CBS San Francisco

Feds take aim at foreign scammers targeting older Americans

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has expanded its Elder Fraud Strike Force, the agency announced on Tuesday.The expansion will increase the total number of U.S. Attorney Offices comprising the Strike Force from 6 to 20, including all of the U.S. Attorney's Offices in the states of California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Maryland and New York.The Strike Force targets foreign-based fraud schemes that target American seniors.In addition to U.S. Attorneys, the Strike Force involves the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security and the Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Branch.From September of 2021 to September...
ARIZONA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

California Handing Out $1,050 Stimulus Payments

Qualifying Californians will be receiving their relief payments of up to $1,050 this week in order to soften the blow of inflation. There are approximately a few million of California taxpayers that have been approved to get a one-time Middle-Class Tax Refund payment of between $200 and $1,050.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CBS San Francisco

'I'm sick of this' - Newsom to call special legislative session over gas prices

SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday he will call a special session of the state Legislature in December to pass a new tax on oil companies as punishment for what he calls "rank price gouging."Newsom told reporters on Friday that the special session will begin Dec. 5 after all the votes have been counted from the November elections and newly elected lawmakers are sworn in.Gas prices soared across the nation this year because of high inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ongoing disruptions in the global supply chain. But while gas prices have recovered somewhat nationwide, they have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy