Chamber CEO willing to meet with primary winners before event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a statement from the Republican primary winners in Reno County that they will not be attending the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber and NAACP candidate forum on October 11, the Chamber CEO has asked for an opportunity to meet with them before the event. In an email...
City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate
From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
Reno County Museum to Host Annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk on October 20th, 2022! The Boo”Seum” SpookWalk will be jam packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and of course the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk! The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 – 8:30 PM.
Sedgwick County OK’s Wichita’s annexation plan, discusses Juneteenth
The property owner made the island annexation request to the city of Wichita on the 101-acre plot, located a 1/2 mile west of Wichita’s current boundary, at 21st Street North and 151st Street West.
Saline County administrator provides jail project update
In the two months since our last update, lots of activity has occurred at the jail site. Many of the exterior walls have gone up, as have the dividing walls with the housing blocks. Individual rooms and offices are starting to take shape within the building. Access roads from Pacific...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Diehl, Lisa Rene; 44; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
McPherson Center for Health announces first “Mammograms and Mocktails”
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Center for Health announces an upcoming unique event of a serious nature but organized in a fun atmosphere. Its first “Mammograms and Mocktails” is scheduled for October 17 and 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tammy Field-Kempton, director of radiology said, “Our...
Wichita man who had nationwide warrant arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man who had an extraditable warrant out for his arrest Thursday night in Jackson County. According to authorities, Michael Burris III, 35, of Wichita was pulled over by deputies near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During...
Former Sonic employee recounts experience after franchisee fined for violating child labor laws
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a near-$42,000 fine against an area Sonic Drive-in franchise operator for violating child labor laws, 12 News spoke with a former employee who spoke anonymously about what she experienced. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that BBR Investments LLC, based in...
One dead in downtown Wichita fire
Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
Salina man honors late wife with opening of Kansas’ first mental health gym
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Salina restaurant owner is hoping to do more than just satisfy people’s appetites. Knowing the impact of mental health, he’s providing a place where people can find some relaxation, a mental health gym that also honors a life. The concept of a mental...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office releases name of deputy who died in crash
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) has released the name of the deputy who was killed in a crash near Maize on Friday night.
4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend
On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
Another contraband shakedown at the Sedgwick County Jail
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says they have conducted another shakedown at the jail, the third one in the past few weeks.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Overgrown vegetation questioned at demolished Wendy’s in Great Bend
During Monday’s meeting, Great Bend City Council member Kevyn Soupiset asked Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer if city crews could take a look at the property at 3519 10th Street. Soupiset said weeds were getting tall and trash was starting to collect on the property. The land in question...
Wichita man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl
A man from Wichita has been indicted for the intent to distribute fentanyl.
