ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

City of Hutch employee to join South Hutch City Council

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jeff Schenk, engineering construction manager with the City of Hutchinson has been recommended to join the South Hutchinson City Council to complete the remainder of Megan Weber's term. Weber resigned at the last council meeting because her family was moving out of town. Schenk's appointment...
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Republican primary winners will not attend Chamber debate

From: Representative Michael Murphy, Republican Kansas House District 114. Representative Joe Seiwert, Republican Kansas House District 101. Representative Paul Waggoner, Republican Kansas House District 104. John Whitesel, Republican candidate Kansas House candidate District 102. Randy Parks, Republican candidate Reno County Commission District 1. Don Bogner, Republican candidate Reno County Commission...
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Reno County Museum to Host Annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk on October 20th, 2022! The Boo”Seum” SpookWalk will be jam packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and of course the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk! The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 – 8:30 PM.
RENO COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Reno County, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Reno County, KS
Government
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Diehl, Lisa Rene; 44; no city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Waggoner
Person
Jason Probst
KNSS Radio

One dead in downtown Wichita fire

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:50 p.m., to the area near Broadway and Murdock. Fire crews found two homes involved. A search of the homes found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Arrest of Wichita officer is 3rd for force within 2 weeks

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, become the city’s third officer to be apprehended within about two weeks. Police say the officer, who was off-duty, is also facing a charge of possession of a gun while intoxicated. The officer, who has been with the department for two years, has been placed on administrative leave while a criminal and internal investigation is conducted. The incident follows two other arrests of Wichita officers within five days at the end of last month, one for suspicion of DUI and another on suspicion of criminal threat.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#County Commission#Politics Local#Election Local
Great Bend Post

4-vehicle accident on K-156, northeast of Great Bend

On Thursday, Oct. 6, at about 3:15 p.m., Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident north of the Kansas Wetlands Education Center on K-156 Highway, northeast of Great Bend. Upon arrival, officers located a four-vehicle collision which included a truck tractor/semi-trailer combination, as well as...
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
KSNT News

Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy