Russia Warns Citizens About Black, Gay People if They Flee Country
The satirical skits have been shared on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and have gone viral on Twitter with more than 450,000 views.
Backlash Over 'Did My Own Research' COVID Halloween Decorations
With Halloween around the corner, spooky decorations are going up inside, and outside, homes across America. Along with the usual pumpkins and creepy characters, one house has decided to draw inspiration from real life, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization...
How Often Should You Visit Your Parents? 'Exhausting' In-Law Sparks Debate
"It sounds as if the mother-in-law is lonely and is setting the emotional tone of the relationship," Wendy O'Neill, a clinical psychologist, told Newsweek.
Woman Says Her Fingers 'Died' After Mexico 'Mommy Makeover'
"I woke up with excruciating burning pain in my fingers. I was so confused about what happened," Shannyn Palmer told Newsweek.
Fact Check: Is Explosive Florida School Bonfire In Viral Video Real?
Astonishing footage reportedly showed a fireball explosion at a Florida high school homecoming, leading some to express disbelief.
DeSantis Spox Rips Charlie Crist for Calling Top Florida Surgeon a 'Quack'
Some medical experts have criticized Florida's Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo over new information about COVID-19 vaccine, with one calling it "bogus."
Top Florida Doctor Warns Young Men COVID Vaccines Pose 'High Risk' of Death
As of Friday, over 110 million people in the United States have received the first COVID vaccine booster dose, according to the CDC's data tracker.
Man Bashing Girlfriend's 'Work Ethic' Amid Mental Health Struggle Stuns Web
"You don't deserve your girlfriend and I hope she realises this before she makes any lifelong commitments to you," one user spat.
Ukraine Forces Say Video Shows Fiery Wreckage of Iranian 'Suicide Drone'
Ukraine's armed forces have shared a video it says shows the smoldering remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that Iran had supplied Russia. On its Facebook page, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces posted a 37-second clip of the smoking ruins of an object on the ground it said had been shot down on Saturday morning in the Mykolaiv region.
Woman Calling Step Mom in Eating Disorder Recovery 'Fat' Slammed Online
Reddit users warned the poster that her husband had "raised a bully" and would likely continue to take his daughter's side.
Why Donald Trump Indictment Will Likely Be Delayed
A law professor tells Newsweek the DoJ is unlikely to move quickly with bringing charges against the former president after Judge Cannon's deadline extension.
Bernie Sanders, Jobs Report Spark Online Frenzy: 'Workers Deserve Dignity'
As the labor conversation in the U.S. shifts from The Great Resignation to other separation phenomena, including "quiet quitting" and "quiet firing," employment statistics remain relatively stable. Following initial, pandemic-related spikes in joblessness, which saw unemployment reach an all-time high of 14.70 percent in April 2020, rates have steadily decreased.
Trump Faces 'Major Step Toward' DOJ Indictment, Harvard Professor Predicts
Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe predicted on Thursday that the Justice Department seems to be taking a step toward possibly indicting former President Donald Trump for keeping classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. "This looks like a major step toward an indictment...
Shock as Man Reveals Finance Secret Behind 'Gaslighting' Wife
Several users on Mumsnet advised the wife to "leave him," including one who said, "It doesn't matter what he's doing, you are not happy. End it."
Migrants Rebuilding Florida After Hurricane Ian Face New Battle With Julia
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced that Tropical Storm Julia will strengthen to be a hurricane later today.
Trump Is a 'Classified Documents Terrorist,' Should Be Arrested: Kirschner
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Friday called former President Donald Trump a "classified document terrorist" over allegedly mishandling top secret and other classified records—storing them in his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida. The Katie Phang Show host Katie Phang asked Kirschner whether he thinks an indictment could now...
DeSantis Forced to Rethink Brand as He Leans on Biden After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has handed the governor "an awkward path to tread," the University of Miamis' Gregory Koger told Newsweek.
Kanye West Claims About Abortion: What We Do Know, What We Don't
Ye said "there's more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City," but those numbers might not tell the whole story, Newsweek Fact Check found.
Software User Saving Thousands on License Stirs Debate: 'Not Paying Extra'
Commenters celebrated the user's quick thinking, but warned of potential issues in the future.
Trump Steps Up Midterm Campaign With Two Rallies as Troubles Mount
Donald Trump is set for a busy weekend as he campaigns for a host of his endorsed midterm candidates in Nevada and Arizona while continuing to face a slew of legal battles. The former president will hold two "Save America" rallies in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday, followed by another event in Mesa, Arizona, on Sunday.
