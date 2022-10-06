ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Backlash Over 'Did My Own Research' COVID Halloween Decorations

With Halloween around the corner, spooky decorations are going up inside, and outside, homes across America. Along with the usual pumpkins and creepy characters, one house has decided to draw inspiration from real life, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus, which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization...
Newsweek

Ukraine Forces Say Video Shows Fiery Wreckage of Iranian 'Suicide Drone'

Ukraine's armed forces have shared a video it says shows the smoldering remains of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that Iran had supplied Russia. On its Facebook page, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces posted a 37-second clip of the smoking ruins of an object on the ground it said had been shot down on Saturday morning in the Mykolaiv region.
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders, Jobs Report Spark Online Frenzy: 'Workers Deserve Dignity'

As the labor conversation in the U.S. shifts from The Great Resignation to other separation phenomena, including "quiet quitting" and "quiet firing," employment statistics remain relatively stable. Following initial, pandemic-related spikes in joblessness, which saw unemployment reach an all-time high of 14.70 percent in April 2020, rates have steadily decreased.
Newsweek

Trump Faces 'Major Step Toward' DOJ Indictment, Harvard Professor Predicts

Harvard law professor and legal scholar Laurence Tribe predicted on Thursday that the Justice Department seems to be taking a step toward possibly indicting former President Donald Trump for keeping classified White House documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office. "This looks like a major step toward an indictment...
Newsweek

Trump Is a 'Classified Documents Terrorist,' Should Be Arrested: Kirschner

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner on Friday called former President Donald Trump a "classified document terrorist" over allegedly mishandling top secret and other classified records—storing them in his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida. The Katie Phang Show host Katie Phang asked Kirschner whether he thinks an indictment could now...
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

