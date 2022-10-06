Packers-Giants Thursday Injury Report: Amos Returns

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, who suffered a concussion vs. New England, returned to practice on Thursday and could play on Sunday vs. the New York Giants.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After suffering a concussion last week against New England, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos appears on track to make a 72nd consecutive start on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Amos returned to practice on Thursday. Officially, he remains in the concussion protocol; physical activity – and feeling good after it – is part of that protocol.

Amos played 14 snaps before the injury last week, with Rudy Ford coming off the bench to play the final 44. How rare was Amos’ absence? During his first three seasons in Green Bay, in which he started all 49 regular-season games, he wasn’t on the field for just 54 snaps.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who suffered a groin injury on the opening series at Tampa Bay and was inactive last week, advanced from limited participation to full participation. That would suggest he’ll return to the lineup on Sunday.

“He looked all right. Yeah, I think he looked good,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Alexander before practice.

Offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were limited participation for a second consecutive day.

Only two players, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quad) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), did not practice. Wyatt, the second of the team’s first-round picks, has played 24 snaps in four games – 12 in Week 1 and 12 thereafter. He has two tackles.

In New York, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited participation for a second consecutive day following an ankle injury that knocked him out of last week’s win vs. Chicago. His availability is important, obviously, and not just because he’s the starting quarterback and his backup, Tyrod Taylor, is in the concussion protocol.

While Jones is 23rd in passer rating and 28th in yards per passing attempt, he is fourth among all players with 6.23 yards per rushing attempt.

“Yeah, felt good. Felt good out there,” Jones said after Wednesday’s practice. “I've been working with the trainers, and I've made a lot of progress the last couple of days. I'll continue to listen to them and continue to do what I can to be back out there.”

Jones’ receiver corps, hammered by injuries, could be without Kenny Golladay, who didn’t practice again, and Kadarius Toney, who didn’t practice on Thursday after returning on Wednesday. Rookie second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson, however, appears set to play in his first game since Week 1, and leading receiver Richie James returned to practice.

Packers-Giants Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), DT Devonte Wyatt (quad).

Limited: S Adrian Amos (concussion), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), S Tariq Carpenter (abdomen), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle), C Josh Myers (foot).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (groin).

Giants

DNP: DB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), DL Henry Mondeaux (ankle), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), QB Tyrod Taylor (concussion).

Limited: QB Daniel Jones (ankle), WR Richie James (ankle), S Julian Love (concussion), DB Nick McCloud (hamstring), CB Fabian Moreau (foot), RT Evan Neal (neck), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), DL Leonard Williams (knee).